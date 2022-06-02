Aqua Security Extends Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Power Systems Support with Runtime Security for Cloud Native Apps

BOSTON, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security , the pure-play cloud native security provider, today announced general availability of runtime security for customers using Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Power Systems to drive infrastructure and application modernization. With Aqua’s runtime technology, IBM Power customers can now protect the full lifecycle of Red Hat OpenShift containerized workloads to stop cloud native attacks.



IBM Power customers who are using Red Hat OpenShift to drive cloud native transformation can leverage Aqua technology as their cloud security solution. Security continues to be a challenge to cloud native adoption, a view supported by Aqua's Nautilus research team. Aqua’s recent report indicates cloud native attacks are evolving and increasing in frequency and speed – all underscoring the need for a comprehensive security solution.

Aqua builds on IBM Power’s leading reliability1, to mitigate risks across the application lifecycle in hybrid cloud environments. Aqua’s platform delivers consistent visibility for hybrid clouds with the ability to detect, prioritize and address risk, protect the supply chain and mitigate attacks without killing workloads. Aqua’s container and Kubernetes workload runtime protection allows companies to adopt Red Hat OpenShift on Power to address their risk management and compliance needs at scale.

Aqua’s runtime security solution to support Red Hat OpenShift workloads on IBM Power now includes:

Safeguarding against misuse or abuse of resources with container immutability enforcement via Drift Prevention

Scanning of Red Hat OpenShift hosts running on Power 10 ppc64le architecture for malware and vulnerabilities

Enforcing network segmentation for compliance mandates such as PCI-DSS, preventing cryptomining attacks and protecting against IP/DNS domains with bad reputations

File integrity monitoring that provides a complete audit trail of any changes made

“Aqua’s collaboration with IBM Power demonstrates our support for the platform and our commitment to solving the cloud native security problem for organizations around the world,” said Amir Jerbi, co-founder and CTO, Aqua Security. “Aqua will continue to pursue new capabilities that add value and solve key challenges for its customer community.”

“IBM Power provides the base platform to deliver a secured hybrid cloud. To help ensure that customers can build on this platform and address the requirements for deploying securely on Kubernetes, we are working with Aqua for cloud native security,” said Dimitrios Penderakis, Distinguished Engineer and Chief Security Officer of IBM Power. “As attacks focused on containers increase and compliance needs grow, Aqua’s runtime security capabilities mitigate risk and can accelerate cloud transformation for customers."

To learn more about the Aqua Security and IBM Power collaboration, please visit the Aqua Blog and the Aqua Security listing on the Red Hat Marketplace.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security stops cloud native attacks. As the pioneer and largest pure-play cloud native security company, Aqua helps customers unlock innovation and build the future of their business. The Aqua Platform is the industry's most integrated Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) securing the entire application lifecycle through prevention, detection and response. Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, IL with Fortune 1000 customers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit www.aquasec.com .

