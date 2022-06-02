Singing Machine to Present at the LD Micro Invitational

Presentation on Wednesday June 8th at 11:30 AM PT



Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MICS) – the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products announced today that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Invitational on Wednesday June 8th at 11:30 AM PT at the Four Seasons Westlake Village.

Mr. Gary Atkinson, Chief Executive Officer, will be giving the presentation.

"We are proud to be hosting our 12th annual installment of the Invitational at a new and fantastic venue no less. For the past 15 years, LD has proven that you can go to an investor conference and actually have a great time, as long as I don’t sing. :-)" stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Event: LD Micro Main Event

Date: Wednesday June 8th

Time: 11:30 AM PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here .

Summary of LD Micro Invitational (XII)

The 2022 LD Micro Invitational will be held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village from June 7th to the 9th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

For more info, please contact Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers.

Dean@ldmicro.com

About The Singing Machine

Singing Machine® is the leading provider of karaoke products to consumers across the world. The Company offers the industry's widest line of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. The Company’s products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including at well-known retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 100,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

