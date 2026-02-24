SemiCab Awarded Pilot with Coca-Cola India

Pilot program to bring one of the world’s most iconic FMCG brands onto SemiCab’s collaborative AI platform; aims to cut transportation costs and reduce empty miles for iconic beverage brand

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (“Algorhythm”) (NASDAQ: RIME) – a leading AI technology company, today announced that SemiCab has been awarded a pilot program with Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited (“Coca-Cola India”), a subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company and its largest bottling partner in India, to launch a pilot transportation program on SemiCab’s collaborative freight platform.

SemiCab will onboard Coca-Cola India onto SemiCab’s Collaborative Transportation Platform, marking a major milestone in SemiCab’s expansion within India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. The deal also continues SemiCab’s recent momentum following contract wins with other industry leaders like Procter & Gamble (P&G) India, Unilever India, Asian Paints, and Marico.

The pilot program is designed to evaluate SemiCab’s performance in reducing empty miles, improving delivery efficiency, and cutting transportation costs. If successful like the other pilot programs the company has participated in, this proof-of-concept program could pave the way for a broader rollout of SemiCab’s solution.

SemiCab’s cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to orchestrate freight logistics collaboratively across shippers and carriers. By enabling fully loaded round trips and dynamic route optimization, the platform helps shippers pay less and carriers earn more without disrupting existing workflows. This translates to dramatically improved asset utilization and far fewer empty backhaul miles, yielding significant cost savings and sustainability benefits – a value proposition that has proven highly attractive to large FMCG companies looking to boost efficiency and eliminate waste in their logistics operations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coca-Cola India as our latest partner,” said Ajesh Kapoor, CEO of SemiCab Holdings, LLC. “Onboarding one of the world’s most iconic brands is a powerful validation of SemiCab’s mission to transform freight logistics through AI-driven collaboration. We are confident that this pilot will showcase the significant cost savings and efficiency gains our platform can deliver. We look forward to expanding our relationship with Coca-Cola India as part of a broader effort to reinvent freight transportation across the Indian market.”

About Algorhythm Holdings

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. is a leading AI technology company focused on the growth and development of SemiCab, an emerging leader in the global logistics and distribution industry. Since 2020, SemiCab has enabled major retailers, brands and transportation providers to address common supply-chain problems globally. Its AI-enabled, cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform achieves the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners to orchestrate collaboration across manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and their carriers. SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced predictive optimization models to enable fully loaded round trips. With SemiCab’s AI platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more without having to change a thing. For additional information, please go to: http://www.semicab.com

