Algorhythm Holdings Defines the “SemiCab Vision” — A Smarter, Connected Freight Network Built for the AI Era

CEO Gary Atkinson Highlights the Need to Bring Intelligent Coordination to Freight at Scale

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (“Algorhythm”) (NASDAQ: RIME) – a leading AI technology company, today articulated its long-term vision for transforming the freight trucking industry.

A Massively Fragmented Industry

The global freight industry is enormous in scale. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, approximately 3 million tractor-trailers operate on U.S. highways, with many millions more moving goods across international supply chains. Together, they transport trillions of dollars’ worth of products that power the global economy.

Yet despite its size and importance, freight management remains highly fragmented. Much of the industry still relies on disconnected transportation systems, manual workflows, and siloed planning tools that were not designed for network-level coordination.

The consequence is striking: 30-35% of freight miles are driven empty.

Empty miles mean fuel burned without revenue, drivers paid without productive loads, and equipment depreciating without generating income. These inefficiencies drive up operating costs for carriers and logistics providers — costs that ultimately flow through the supply chain and show up in higher prices for consumers at retail.

The SemiCab Vision & Mission

SemiCab is built on a simple belief: freight runs better when planning, execution, and learning are connected across participants. This vision reflects SemiCab’s belief that freight transportation should function as a connected, continuously learning network — not as a series of isolated groups of transactions.

By coordinating decisions in real time and applying intelligence at network scale, SemiCab is designed to help enable:

Higher asset utilization;

Fewer empty miles;

More consistent service;

Lower cost per move;

Growth without matching increases in overhead.





“Truckload freight is a $3 trillion global market and the backbone of modern commerce,” said Gary Atkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. “Yet the industry still operates largely without coordinated intelligence at network scale. When you apply AI across a system of that magnitude, the impact isn’t small, it’s monumental. Our goal is to work alongside the industry to make that coordination practical and repeatable every day.”

The SemiCab Effect

As outlined in its recently released white paper, SemiCab has demonstrated measurable, structural performance gains across its customer network, including:

A 70% reduction in empty freight miles driven;

An increased throughput of 300-400% generated with no increased headcount;

Improved freight service reliability and stability; and

Reduced fuel usage and associated emissions.

“We are not competing against freight companies, brokers, or shippers,” said Atkinson. “They are not the problem — they are essential participants in an industry operating on legacy coordination models. They are our customers and our partners. Our objective is to work collaboratively with them to unlock structural efficiencies through intelligent network coordination, as we have done with customers such as Kellanova (dba Kellogg’s) India, Procter & Gamble (P&G) India, Asian Paints, Apollo Tyres, and Bajaj Electricals.”

“We believe this momentum positions us for continued enterprise customer growth, larger contract opportunities, and geographic expansion as we move into 2026.”

Access to the full whitepaper is available here.

About Algorhythm Holdings

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. is a leading AI technology company focused on the growth and development of SemiCab, an emerging leader in the global logistics and distribution industry. Since 2020, SemiCab has enabled major retailers, brands and transportation providers to address common supply-chain problems globally. Its proprietary, AI-enabled, cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform achieves the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners to orchestrate collaboration across manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and their carriers. SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced predictive optimization models to enable fully loaded round trips. With SemiCab’s AI platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more without having to change a thing. For additional information, please go to: http://www.semicab.com

