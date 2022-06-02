Lantheus to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc . (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), an established leader and fully integrated provider committed to innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to Find, Fight and Follow serious medical conditions, today announced Mary Anne Heino, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Marshall, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 9, in New York.



To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.lantheus.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the live presentation.

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and EXINI Diagnostics AB and an established leader and fully integrated provider committed to innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to Find Fight and Follow® serious medical conditions. Lantheus provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography agent DEFINITY® Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension; PYLARIFY®, a PSMA PET imaging agent for the detection of suspected recurrent or metastatic prostate cancer; PYLARIFY AI™, an artificial intelligence platform that assists in the evaluation of PSMA PET images; TechneLite® (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures; AZEDRA® for the treatment of certain rare neuroendocrine tumors; and RELISTOR® for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Bausch Health Companies, Inc. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in New Jersey, Canada and Sweden. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com .

