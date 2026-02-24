Lantheus to Present at March 2026 Investor Conferences

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (“Lantheus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company dedicated to helping clinicians Find, Fight, and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes, today announced Mary Anne Heino, Executive Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following investor conferences.

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

March 3, 2026 at 11:10 a.m. ET Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

March 10, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET



To access the live webcast of the presentations, please visit the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.lantheus.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days following the live presentation.

About Lantheus

Lantheus is the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, delivering life-changing science to enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes. Headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in New Jersey, Canada, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, Lantheus has been providing radiopharmaceutical solutions for 70 years. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Contacts:

Mark Kinarney

Vice President, Investor Relations

978-671-8842

ir@lantheus.com



Melissa Downs

Executive Director, External Communications

646-975-2533

media@lantheus.com