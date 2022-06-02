AMD to Host Financial Analyst Day on June 9, 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced that the company will host its Financial Analyst Day on Thursday, June 9, 2022, to share updates to the company’s corporate strategy, technology and product roadmaps, long-term financial model targets and growth opportunities. A live video webcast of the presentation with slides will be available on the Investor Relations portion of its website www.amd.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed approximately 4 hours after the conclusion of the live event, along with copies of executive presentations.



