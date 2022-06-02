Norma Kuntz Joins Gordon Brothers as President & Chief Operating Officer

Boston, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norma Kuntz has joined Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, as President and Chief Operating Officer and as a member of the board of directors.

Kuntz will work in partnership with senior leadership and the board of directors to guide Gordon Brothers’ continued, rapid growth and set the firm’s strategy. With nearly 25 years of experience in the private equity, asset management, alternative investment and financial services industries worldwide, she will be responsible for the firm’s operations.

Prior to joining Gordon Brothers, Kuntz was most recently chief operating officer and chief financial officer of global private equity at The Carlyle Group. Over her tenure, Kuntz held various leadership roles where she cultivated a growth strategy, developed a high performing culture, and built and managed teams internationally. She was previously an executive vice president and chief valuation officer at Allied Capital Corporation.

“Norma has joined our firm at an exciting time,” said Ken Frieze, CEO of Gordon Brothers. “With the new CPP Investments partnership, the continued support of Stone Point Capital and over $1 billion of capital available, we’re accelerating the pace of growth, and Norma is a key figure in our future success.”

“I’m thrilled to join Gordon Brothers and to lead a dynamic, global team in the firm’s expansion while ensuring optimal execution, performance and efficiency,” said Kuntz.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

Attachment