Gordon Brothers Provides Comprehensive Solution to Chinese Laundry

Boston, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, provided a comprehensive, capital-led solution for Chinese Laundry to sell the company’s footwear inventory through an assignment for the benefit of creditors and winddown physical operations. In addition, the firm acquired the Chinese Laundry brand and related trademarks from CELS Brands and will provide a growth platform for the contemporary footwear brand.

Founded in 1971 in Los Angeles, Chinese Laundry grew from a small company into a globally recognized portfolio of four distinct labels: Chinese Laundry, Dirty Laundry, CL by Laundry, and the luxury line 42 Gold. Each brand shares the common focus of delivering high-quality, trend-driven footwear that meets the needs of diverse consumers.

“Chinese Laundry has been a fixture in the footwear industry for many years, and is beloved by consumers and distributors alike,” said David Chin, Managing Director, Brands at Gordon Brothers. “We’re proud to build upon the legacy started by its founders and continue to grow the brand to bring the portfolio of footwear brands to a wider audience.”

Gordon Brothers will focus on building the individual brands to target specific consumer segments through investment in marketing and expanded distribution through new licensees. Chinese Laundry joins the firm’s portfolio of brands including Nicole Miller, Rachel Zoe and the recently acquired LK Bennett.

“We’re proud to provide a complete solution for the assets that supports the path forward for this well recognized brand, and excited to bring their merchandise to market,” said Greg Frattaroli, Senior Manager, North America Commercial & Industrial at Gordon Brothers. “The sale of approximately 1.5 million pairs of shoes is an excellent opportunity for retailers to acquire in-demand products to enhance their store inventory.”

About Gordon Brothers

Founded in 1903, Gordon Brothers delivers integrated solutions through our asset advisory services, lending and financing, and trading. With deep expertise in brands, industrial, retail and real estate, we are the original global asset expert, working across business growth stages to deliver liquidity, create security, enable growth and maximize asset value. We are headquartered in Boston with more than 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.





About Chinese Laundry

Chinese Laundry is a Los Angeles-based women's footwear company founded in 1971 by Robert and Carol Goldman. Originally starting as a retail fixture business, the company pivoted to footwear in the early 1980s, launching its flagship brand, Chinese Laundry, in 1981. Known for its trend-forward, affordable designs, the brand quickly gained popularity among young women and became a staple in major department stores. Over the years, Chinese Laundry expanded into a family of four distinct brands, catering to different fashion sensibilities and age groups. The company remains privately held and family-run.