Gordon Brothers Launches Sale for Iconic Sir Michael Jones Statue

Auckland, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, is offering for sale the historic bronze statue of All Blacks legend, Sir Michael Jones, under instructions from the liquidators of CBL Insurance Limited.

Located at Eden Park in Auckland, the statue was unveiled in 2011 to commemorate Jones scoring the opening try in the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987. This monumental piece celebrates a significant moment in New Zealand rugby history and has become a landmark for fans worldwide. The sale also includes a miniature version of the statue, which is available to the buyer to retain for their own use.

This is a unique opportunity for a buyer who values the cultural and historical significance of this piece and is ideally interested in keeping the statue accessible to the public. While there is no requirement for the statue to remain in situ, the preferred outcome is for it to remain on display at Eden Park. The statue currently features a plaque acknowledging the original owner, giving the new owner the opportunity to replace it and showcase their name alongside this iconic piece of rugby history.

“This sale offers a chance for the new owner to create a lasting legacy at one of rugby’s most iconic venues," said Matt Aubrey, Senior Managing Director, APAC & EMEA at Gordon Brothers. "It’s an opportunity for the discerning buyer to associate with a moment that shaped the sport’s history and to demonstrate a commitment to preserving New Zealand’s cultural heritage.”

“The Michael Jones statue is more than a work of art, it’s a symbol of sporting excellence and national pride," said Mitch Booth, Managing Director, Client Coverage & Origination, New Zealand at Gordon Brothers. “Owning this piece means embracing a legacy that unites the community and celebrates the spirit of rugby, which is a connection that goes beyond the game itself.”

For further information, to schedule a viewing, or to submit an enquiry, visit: https://info.gordonbrothers.com/mjstatue.



About Gordon Brothers

Founded in 1903, Gordon Brothers delivers integrated solutions through our asset advisory services, lending and financing, and trading. With deep expertise in brands, industrial, retail and real estate, we are the original global asset expert, working across business growth stages to deliver liquidity, create security, enable growth and maximize asset value. We are headquartered in Boston with more than 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Attachments