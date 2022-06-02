TaskRay Successfully Achieves SOC 2 Type II Security and Operating Effectiveness Certification

WESTMINSTER, Colo., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskRay, a leading provider of a collaborative work management solution designed for managing post-sale processes, today announced that it has successfully obtained the System and Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certification.

This achievement attests to TaskRay's commitment to follow, reinforce, and maintain the strictest controls over time in order to ensure and deliver the highest security and quality of services to its customers.

The SOC 2 Type II certification confirms TaskRay implements and aligns with the most stringent security and availability measures as set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). SOC 2 Type II assesses and certifies the design of security processes and controls, and guarantees the implementation of internal controls for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, or privacy. TaskRay will monitor, evaluate, and update requirements and security measures to meet changing needs and offer the safest environment for conducting business.

"We prioritize protecting our data and customer information and the SOC 2 Type II certification confirms and builds on those protections," said Mike Tetlow, CTO at TaskRay. "The thorough audit assessed that TaskRay has the best operating requirements and controls, and is further validation that customers can be confident in our solution and its ability to securely support their business needs."

An official report from this audit is now available to TaskRay customers, partners, and prospects by request.

About TaskRay

TaskRay is a collaborative work management solution that enables teams to deliver consistent, collaborative, and high-quality experiences such as onboarding, implementations, and installations. Mid-size to large enterprises are able to scale operations, improve visibility and collaboration, reduce manual work, and drive customer satisfaction. Visit www.taskray.com to learn how you can create better post-sale customer experiences.

Please direct all media inquiries to marketing@taskray.com.

