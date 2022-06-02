Wilsonart® Solid Surface Bath and Shower Accessories Finds New Niche in Bathrooms

TEMPLE, Texas, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilsonart, a world-class innovator of engineered surfaces, today announced the introduction of its Wilsonart® Solid Surface Bath and Shower Accessories Niche collection created to elevate design aesthetic and optimize convenience in tub and shower spaces. The new niche components, which are compatible with Wetwall, a Wilsonart Company’s Wetwall™ Water-Proof Wall Panel System, provide sleek and functional recessed shelving for holding shampoo, soap and other shower accessories.



“The shower should be a tranquil place to start or end your day and even the smallest detail like a niche can help achieve this by keeping things organized and easily accessible,” said Kimberly Watson, global vice president of materials replacement at Wilsonart. “Our new Niches were designed to bring style and function into the shower with designs and finishes that seamlessly integrate into your shower’s surfaces.”

The Wilsonart Solid Surface Bath and Shower Accessories Niche collection features three recessed designs, including a double-shelf recessed niche, single-shelf recessed niche and a corner shelf that can be integrated into new or existing showers. The permanent recessed shelves are finished and waterproof, providing consumers with sturdy and stylish storage in their shower spaces.

The Niches can be installed using just adhesive without the need for bracing and framing. Only the specified Wilsonart® Adhesive and regular woodworking tools are required. For a more cohesive look, the Wilsonart® Color Matched Caulk comes in multiple colors and is formulated to coordinate with specific Wetwall designs. In addition, the Niches are compatible with Mermaid™ Panels and Shore™ Panels, which can be found at major retailers such as Amazon and Wayfair.

Virtually seamless and non-porous, the new Solid Surface Bath and Shower Accessories Niches are naturally resistant to fade, heat and stains, and do not support the growth of mold, mildew or bacteria. Maintenance is minimal with only soap and water needed to keep the surfaces looking like new. The Niches are UL GREENGUARD Gold Certified to meet low chemical emission limits for better indoor air quality.

Wilsonart Solid Surface Bath and Shower Niches are available at kitchen and bath retailers and home centers nationwide. For more information about Wilsonart, visit www.Wilsonart.com.

About Wilsonart

Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service you can count on, delivered by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Quartz, Solid Surface, Coordinated TFL, Edgebanding, and other decorative engineered surface options for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, New Leaf™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore™, Technistone® and Wetwall™ brands, the Company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs.

Contact:

Sara Tatay

L.C. Williams & Associates

statay@lcwa.com

(312) 565-4612

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e5769ea-8d93-4d34-b3ef-9799b7ebc8da