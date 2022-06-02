GRAY NAMES CHRIS FEDELE AS GENERAL MANAGER OF WPTA-TV AND WISE-TV IN FT. WAYNE, INDIANA

Atlanta, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announced that veteran broadcaster Chris Fedele became the General Manager of WPTA-TV (ABC/NBC) and WISE-TV (CW) in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, on June 1st.





Mr. Fedele, a native of Northeast Indiana, returns home with this appointment. He spent fourteen years at WPTA-TV, serving at various times as the General Sales Manager, Local Sales Manager, and National Sales Manager before a five-year stint as the station’s General Manager.

Thereafter, he spent ten years as the Director of Sales and Marketing for WLEX-TV (NBC) in Lexington, Kentucky, followed by the past four years as General Manager of Gray’s WTVG-TV (ABC) in Toledo, Ohio. Mr. Fedele began his broadcasting career at Blair Television in New York after graduating from Ball State University in 1991.

