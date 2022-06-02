YMCA believes a fun summer experience is for everyone, offers financial assistance

EDMONTON, Alberta and RED DEER, Alberta and FORT MCMURRAY, Alberta, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The last two years have been hard on everyone, especially children and youth who have missed out on vital opportunities to connect with each other, participate in their community, get active and make friends. This summer, YMCA of Northern Alberta is bringing back play with their summer day camps, swimming lessons and youth leadership opportunities, and they believe that all families should be able to access these opportunities.



What many people don’t know is that the YMCA is a charity that offers financial assistance to anyone who needs it, so that everyone gets a chance to play. Currently one in four YMCA members receives financial assistance, and the organization processes many financial assistance requests for its popular summer day camps each year.

“Everyone deserves the chance to participate,” says YMCA President and CEO Nick Parkinson. “It’s why we offer financial assistance to anyone who needs it, and we rely on donations from our generous community to help us do that.”

This summer, you can make a difference for kids and youth in your community by donating to YMCA of Northern Alberta. This can be done at any YMCA location or by visiting northernalberta.ymca.ca/give.

About YMCA of Northern Alberta

YMCA of Northern Alberta is a registered charity dedicated to building healthy communities since 1907. From providing quality child care and supporting people in their health and wellness, to providing important housing and community outreach programs, the YMCA of Northern Alberta works to strengthen communities in the Wood Buffalo, Grande Prairie, Edmonton and Red Deer regions. For more information, visit northernalberta.ymca.ca.

Contact:

Deanna Barker

Manager, Marketing & Communications

YMCA of Northern Alberta

780-566-0004

deanna.barker@northernalberta.ymca.ca