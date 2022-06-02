Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results

LYNNWOOD, Wash., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2022.



Net sales for the first quarter ended April 30, 2022 (13 weeks) decreased 20.9% to $220.7 million from $279.1 million in the first quarter ended May 1, 2021 (13 weeks). Compared to the pre-pandemic first quarter ended May 4, 2019 (13 weeks), first quarter 2022 net sales increased 3.6%. Net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $(0.4) million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, compared to net income of $26.4 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, in the first quarter of the prior fiscal year. Net income for the first quarter of 2019 was $0.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share.

At April 30, 2022, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $173.0 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $400.4 million at May 1, 2021. The decrease was driven by share repurchases and capital expenditures partially offset by cash generated through operations. The Company repurchased 1.9 million shares in the first quarter of 2022 at an average cost of $43.51 per share and a total cost of $83.3 million which fully completed the existing authorized program. The Company currently has no open repurchase authorizations.

Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, “Our first quarter top line performance came in on the high side of our expectations for the quarter as we experienced another period of full price selling across each of our geographic regions. As forecasted, the first quarter was meaningfully impacted by the anniversary of record U.S. stimulus in early 2021 as well as the impacts of inflation and overall competition for the discretionary dollar. On the expense side we experienced some headwinds in the first quarter of this year around labor, shipping and logistics costs as well as a shift in timing of certain marketing and training investments that resulted in us missing our EPS guidance. As we look to the balance of the year, we are cognizant that the current macroeconomic environment is likely to deteriorate further and near-term year-over-year comparisons remain challenging. However, we have a strong balance sheet and remain confident in our consumer centric growth strategy and flexible operating model that has proven resilient to a variety of challenges over time. Despite the economic back drop, we believe the Company remains well positioned to capture share in each of our global markets while we continue advancing our strategic initiatives and generating value for our shareholders.”

May 2022 Sales

Net sales for the four-week period ended May 28, 2022 decreased 20.9% compared to the four-week period ended May 29, 2021 and increased 3.3% compared to the four-week period ended June 1, 2019.

Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Outlook

The Company is introducing guidance for the three months ending July 30, 2022. Net sales are projected to be in the range of $232 to $239 million. Consolidated operating margins are expected to between 5.0% and 6.5% resulting in earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.45 to $0.55. The Company currently intends to open approximately 34 new stores in fiscal 2022, including up to 15 stores in North America, 14 stores in Europe and 5 stores in Australia.

Conference call Information

A conference call will be held today to discuss first quarter fiscal 2022 results and will be webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on http://ir.zumiez.com. Participants may also dial (844) 309-0606 (domestic) or (574) 990-9934 (international) followed by the conference identification code of 9374922.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of May 28, 2022, we operated 741 stores, including 601 in the United States, 52 in Canada, 69 in Europe and 19 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended April 30, 2022 % of Sales May 1, 2021 % of Sales Net sales $ 220,686 100.0 % $ 279,069 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 148,312 67.2 % 175,900 63.0 % Gross profit 72,374 32.8 % 103,169 37.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 71,877 32.6 % 68,889 24.7 % Operating profit 497 0.2 % 34,280 12.3 % Interest income, net 492 0.2 % 975 0.3 % Other income, net 172 0.1 % 254 0.1 % Earnings before income taxes 1,161 0.5 % 35,509 12.7 % Provision for income taxes 1,558 0.7 % 9,124 3.2 % Net (loss) income $ (397 ) (0.2 %) $ 26,385 9.5 % Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.02 ) $ 1.05 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.02 ) $ 1.03 Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share: Basic 19,533 25,167 Diluted 19,533 25,676

ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

April 30, 2022 January 29, 2022 May 1, 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,501 $ 117,223 $ 81,503 Marketable securities 110,452 177,260 318,888 Receivables 23,609 14,427 20,481 Inventories 141,883 128,728 136,498 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,348 10,011 9,481 Total current assets 348,793 447,649 566,851 Fixed assets, net 90,313 91,451 96,004 Operating lease right-of-use assets 240,052 230,187 259,790 Goodwill 55,325 57,560 61,307 Intangible assets, net 14,091 14,698 15,996 Deferred tax assets, net 7,910 8,659 6,168 Other long-term assets 11,630 11,808 11,688 Total long-term assets 419,321 414,363 450,953 Total assets $ 768,114 $ 862,012 $ 1,017,804 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 65,108 $ 55,638 $ 75,610 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes 19,334 31,209 24,784 Operating lease liabilities 69,327 63,577 67,433 Other liabilities 24,528 34,015 25,419 Total current liabilities 178,297 184,439 193,246 Long-term operating lease liabilities 207,953 204,309 238,553 Other long-term liabilities 4,967 4,946 4,224 Total long-term liabilities 212,920 209,255 242,777 Total liabilities 391,217 393,694 436,023 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding — — — Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 19,459 shares issued and outstanding at April 30, 2022, 21,215 shares issued and outstanding at January 29, 2022, and 25,780 shares issued and outstanding at May 1, 2021 182,899 180,824 174,921 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (23,274 ) (13,463 ) 446 Retained earnings 217,272 300,957 406,414 Total shareholders’ equity 376,897 468,318 581,781 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 768,114 $ 862,012 $ 1,017,804

ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)