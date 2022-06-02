Alignment Healthcare to Participate in the William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference and Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference

ORANGE, Calif., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALHC), a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today announced that John Kao, founder and CEO, and Thomas Freeman, chief financial officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:



The William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference, being held in Chicago, including a presentation on Wednesday, June 8, at 10 a.m. CDT.

The Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, being held in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, including a fireside chat presentation on Wednesday, June 15, at 1:20 p.m. PDT.

The presentations will be webcast live and available for replay on Alignment’s investor relations website at https://ir.alignmenthealthcare.com/.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. The company provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Investor Contact

Bob East

ICR Westwicke for Alignment Healthcare

AlignmentIR@westwicke.com

Media Contact

Maggie Habib

mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare

alignment@mpublicrelations.com