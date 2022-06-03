Resolutions adopted by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders

English Estonian

The Management board of AS Tallinna Vesi (hereinafter the Company) convened the Annual General Meeting of shareholders with the proposal for the resolutions set out below to be adopted by shareholders. The notice about convening the Annual General Meeting was published in the stock exchange information system and on the Company’s website on 11 May 2022 and in the daily newspaper Eesti Päevaleht on 12 May 2022.



Votes were submitted by a total of 24 shareholders of the Company, whose votes represented 15,333,221 of the 20 million votes represented by shares of the Company, i.e. 76.67% of all votes represented by shares.

On 03 June 2022, the shareholders of the Company adopted the following resolutions:

Resolution no 1

To approve the consolidated 2021 Annual Report of the Company as submitted to the General Meeting.

The resolution was adopted by a majority vote of 99,99%

Resolution no 2

The net profit of the Company in 2021 is €16,165,000 (sixteen million one hundred and sixty five thousand). To distribute €13,000,000 (thirteen million) of the Company’s retained earnings of €77,408,000 (seventy seven million four hundred and eight thousand) as of 31/12/2021, incl. from the net profit of €16,165,000 (sixteen million one hundred and sixty five thousand) for the year 2021, as dividends, of which €0.65 (zero point sixty-five) per share shall be paid to the shareholders. The rest of retained earnings will remain undistributed and no allocations will be made from the net profit to the reserve capital.

Based on the dividend proposal made by the Management Board, the Supervisory Council proposes to the General Meeting to decide to pay the dividends out to the shareholders on 29 June 2022. The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be established as at 21 June 2022 at the closure of business day of the settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-dividend date) is set to 20 June 2022. A person acquiring the shares from 20 June 2022 onwards shall not be entitled to receive the dividends determined by this decision.

The resolution was adopted by a majority vote of 100%

Resolution no 3

To approve the Remuneration Principles for the Management Board of the Company as submitted to the General Meeting.

The resolution was adopted by a majority vote of 98.72%

The Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be made available on the Company’s website.





