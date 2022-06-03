Phillips Edison & Company to Present at Nareit REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference

CINCINNATI, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored omni-channel neighborhood shopping centers, today announced that Jeff Edison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and John Caulfield, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, are scheduled to present at the Nareit REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the presentation live, please use the webcast information provided below. A link to the webcast will be available for replay on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at investors.phillipsedison.com.



Phillips Edison Presentation

Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Time: 2:45 p.m.– 3:15 p.m. Eastern Time

Speakers: Jeff Edison – CEO; John Caulfield – CFO

Webcast: Phillips Edison Presentation

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well- occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Ahold Delhaize, and Albertsons. As of March 31, 2022, PECO manages 290 shopping centers, including 269 wholly-owned centers comprising 30.8 million square feet across 31 states, and 21 shopping centers owned in two institutional joint ventures. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at https://investors.phillipsedison.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investors:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Stephanie Hout, Director of Investor Relations

(513) 746-2594

InvestorRelations@phillipsedison.com

Source: Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.