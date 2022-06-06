Patriot One Technologies Delivers Innovative Solution for Protecting First Responders and Firefighters Using Advanced AI Platform

TORONTO, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”) today announced it has signed a 24-month, $1 million CAD contract with Innovation Solutions Canada to provide artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions to improve situational awareness for first responders and firefighters. Having previously completed the Phase One proof of concept for the project under Patriot One’s subsidiary, Xtract AI, Patriot One has now moved onto Phase Two, which includes creating the technology and innovations as defined in Phase One of the contract. This partnership is part of Canada’s “Head Up Hands Free” program, which is aimed at helping firefighters work safer within dangerous environments.

“This specific application of our AI platform will aid firefighters every time they venture into physically dangerous building locations to fight fires and to save trapped occupants. These men and women put their own lives at risk and our solution will aid in giving them better situational awareness and actionable intelligence, resulting in better outcomes,” said Cornell Pich, vice president of Strategic Partnerships & Technology at Patriot One. “The conditions found in these events make visibility very poor. Innovation Solutions Canada tasked us to help address this situation using insights from sensors, correlated data, computer vision and our AI platform to solve this problem. We’re honored to be able to provide firefighters with innovative technology solutions to allow them to keep their “heads up and hands free” and deliver a high degree of situational awareness when saving lives.”

Patriot One, through development by Xtract AI, its AI innovation and development arm, will provide a range of hardware and software technology solutions to achieve the goal of making firefighters’ jobs safer. These include:

Machine learning (ML) models to allow commanders to monitor the fire ground through factors such as fire development, flow-path and smoke classification, as well as track the firefighters’ locations and statuses.

Location-tracking and path-finding to aid firefighters in navigating through complex buildings where visibility is poor due to flames or thick smoke.

Lower-explosive-limit sensors and digital solutions to be built into firefighters’ personal protective equipment (PPE) and automatically turned on with air supply. These sensors will monitor the environment for hazards such as structural collapses or extreme temperatures. The built-in hardware will free up the firefighters’ hands as it requires no additional action to use.

Text-to-speech to relay notifications and to provide a non-distracting way for firefighters to be warned about dangerous situations. This can also be used for event logging from audio reports, and to save data for review or training after the job is done.

Technology to monitor firefighters’ health to warn of risks such as heat exhaustion, stroke, cardiovascular emergencies or cancer risk from carcinogenic gasses.



“At the core of Patriot One’s business is our AI platform, which allows us to ingest data from multiple sensor sources and correlate that data for actionable insights. This ultimately delivers outcomes that benefit the individual, operator and establishment,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Patriot One. “This project perfectly leverages the unique and market-differentiating capabilities of our purpose-built AI platform, which we normally use to deliver elevated patron experience and safety. This project will have great value to both the initial target segment and our wider, business model.”

Evans continued, “The whole point of AI and technology is to help people do their jobs better. We’re looking forward to using this innovation to further enhance our platform, which will then provide us the opportunity to deliver even more value to customers in our core markets. For example, the advanced insights from the ML model advancements, along with location-tracking and path-finding, has numerous benefits in context of our Facility Insights solution. This could include tracking a person of interest, that we provide to venue operators and our other stadium and arena customers.”

The funding and program support for this project was provided by Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC). The technology developed by Patriot One will be used domestically and internationally, in multiple applications. Patriot One has worked with Innovation Solutions Canada on several projects, including Phase One of the Head Up Hands Free project.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies makes unobtrusive, artificial intelligence AI-driven weapons and threat detection systems that enable arenas, casinos, schools, theaters and other businesses to provide unprecedented safety while also improving the patron experience. The Company's Multi-Sensor Gateway enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic, and its AI-based Video Recognition System enables venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, while also providing valuable intelligence for optimizing operations via their AI-powered platform.

