Lachine Hospital Foundation’s gala raises $125 000 net to purchase critical equipment for Lachine Hospital

MONTREAL, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lachine Hospital Foundation held its 10th annual fundraising gala on June 4th, raising much-needed funds for the modernization of Lachine Hospital. All donations will support the Dream Big: Lachine Hospital campaign, which is raising $5 million to complement the upcoming $210 million revitalization of Lachine Hospital. Together, the Lachine Hospital Foundation and the MUHC Foundation will raise funds for state-of-the-art equipment not covered by government budgets.

Presented by Aldo Construction and Amazon, this gala hosted at the Marriott In-Terminal Hotel transported close to 260 guests into a tropical paradise with incredible decor, food and entertainment. The event was sold out and presented in a format smaller than usual in accordance with current sanitary restrictions.

“Lachine, Dorval and surrounding communities never fail to support the Lachine Hospital Foundation, it’s why we value our community so much. We are also very grateful for the generous support of many companies and local businesses! Our success is because of your commitment. Thank you.”

— Jacques Filion, Chairman, Lachine Hospital Foundation of the MUHC

The Lachine Hospital Foundation was proud to present the inaugural E. Noël Spinelli Award during the event. Named in memory of this former Chairman of the Board of Directors, the award will be presented annually to a staff member, physician or volunteer in recognition of their commitment and philanthropic contribution. Its first recipient is Claude Briault. Mr. Briault worked at Lachine Hospital for more than 40 years and for many of those, he acted as president of the Gala Organizing Committee. He is truly a volunteer at heart and has been involved with many other charities.

“It is truly special to see the way our community rallies around Lachine Hospital. Its expert and compassionate care has changed so many lives. Thank you to our sponsors, donors and guests for your generosity and commitment to the revitalization of Lachine Hospital.”

— Julie Quenneville, President and CEO, MUHC Foundation

The Lachine Hospital Foundation and the MUHC Foundation are grateful to all who supported the event, in particular presenting partners Aldo Construction and Amazon. Special thanks to Rona Lachine, RBC Banque Royale, Harden, Lachine borough, Pharmacie Aboud Georges affiliated to Jean Coutu, the Sainte-Anne Sisters of Québec, as well as Axor, IGA Vallée, Pharmaprix (Karine Arpin, André Kayal, Normand Picard), SAQ, Provencher Roy and the Air Canada Foundation.

About the Lachine Hospital Foundation of the MUHC

Established in 1976, the Lachine Hospital Foundation is a registered charity that provides support to the Lachine Hospital of the MUHC and its Camille-Lefebvre Pavilion. For over 45 years, the Foundation has supported high quality medical care in the heart of our community, by raising funds for the purchase of state-of-the-art medical equipment. As a member of the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) since 2008, the Lachine Hospital is unique in that it offers patients the comfort of a community hospital combined with the expertise of a world-renowned academic health center.



About the McGill University Health Centre Foundation

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation raises funds to support excellence in patient care, research and teaching at the McGill University Health Centre, one of the top university hospitals in Canada. Our Dream Big Campaign to change the course of lives and medicine is raising millions of dollars to solve humanity’s deadliest puzzles: infectious diseases; end cancer as a life-threatening illness; fix broken hearts through innovative cardiac care; detect ovarian and endometrial cancers early; help Canadians breathe easier through innovative respiratory care; and create the best skilled health care teams in Canada. We are rallying our entire community to solve the world’s most complex health care challenges. Together, under one umbrella, the MUHC Foundation and the Lachine Hospital Foundation are also dreaming big for a new, expanded Lachine Hospital.

