Cryptocurrency Mining Operation Fully Operational and Online

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alltemp, Inc. (“Alltemp” or “the Company”) (OTCPK: LTMP) announces that the Company’s first 10 nodes of its immersion cooled cryptocurrency mining operation have been deployed and are fully operational. The Company currently has 6Gh/s online and is in negotiations to acquire 11Gh/s in the next 60 days. Further, Alltemp plans to purchase 200 bitcoin AntMiners in the coming months, with future purchases of AntMiners subject to the availability of capital.



Pursuant to the Company’s planned expansion, it is seeking a larger space to accommodate its needs for significant computing power, bandwidth, and digital storage. The Company is investigating locations for a Company-owned data center for large-scale mining operations, data storage, and its heavily trafficked digital marketing platforms in the business-friendly states of Texas and Florida.

“The launch of our mining operation sets the stage for the Company’s goal of becoming a multi-faceted technology company beginning with a foundation as a holistic digital marketing, online advertising, and data storage and management company, with long-term plans to offer personalized e-commerce solutions through a native web browser,” stated Ted DeFeudis, CEO.

The Company’s consumer-facing digital marketing platform and suite of tools is currently in development with Los Angeles-based design firm, PurposeLab (www.purposelab.com) and the Beta version is expected to launch this summer, with a final release in the fall.

About Alltemp, Inc.

Alltemp, Inc., owns and operates a cryptocurrency mining operation and, through its wholly owned subsidiary Digi Messaging & Advertising, Inc. (“Digi”), owns and operates multiple proprietary digital marketing platforms for email and SMS dissemination, push notifications, short links, and more. Digi also provides web design and copywriting services for digital advertising campaigns and manages its clients’ SEO, SMM, Content Marketing, and Online Advertising. Digi is currently building an integrated digital marketing platform to allow individuals and enterprises, both large and small, to leverage big data to micro-target customers with disruptive increases in efficiency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), as well as Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In particular, when used in the proceeding discussion, the words "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change at any time, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the availability of components for and delays in the start of production, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financing, and other risks.

Ben Hansel

(720) 288-8495