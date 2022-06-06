PaymentWorks featured at 2022 NAST Treasury Management Training Symposium

BOSTON, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PaymentWorks, a digital supplier onboarding platform for secure, compliant and optimized business payments, is pleased to announce their Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Hayley Hynes, will be a featured panelist in the “Bank Fraud and Cyber Security” session this week at the 2022 NAST Treasury Management Training Symposium in San Antonio, TX.



Bank Fraud and Cyber Security Session Description:

Join us as we explore trends, best practices, and important actions you can take to safeguard your government agency against cyber threats such as ransomware, extortion and ACH fraud. Learn from senior colleagues about how they addressed cyber threats, some of the challenges they faced, and what they did to ultimately strengthen their security.

Ms. Hynes brings more than a decade of cyber expertise to the panel, and will highlight the fraud gaps neglected by traditional cyber security tools and training.

Date: Wednesday, June 8 Time: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. CT,

Moderator:

Josh Haeder, State Treasurer, South Dakota

Panelists:

Alec Grant, Managing Director, Client Fraud Prevention and Recoveries, Commercial Banking, J.P. Morgan

Brian Anderson, Executive Director, Sr. Product Manager, Commercial Banking, J.P. Morgan

Hayley Hynes, VP, Strategic Partnerships, PaymentWorks, Inc.

About PaymentWorks

PaymentWorks provides a digital onboarding platform to provide secure, compliant, and optimized business payments. Featuring the industry’s only payments security guarantee and a network of tier one partners, PaymentWorks enables customers in healthcare, higher education, state and local government, enterprise and more to capitalize on the opportunity to digitize the payments process while minimizing costs, ensuring compliance, and reducing the overall risk of fraud. To learn more about how we do it and the partners we work with, visit our website , check out our blog , or listen to our podcast series, “ Risky Business ”.

Press Inquiries:

Angela Sarno

angela.sarno@paymentworks.com

617-515-1302

