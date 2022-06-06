RH CPAs Chief Visionary Officer Leon Rives Announces RH as Finalist in Triad Business Journal’s 2022 Best Places to Work Awards

Greensboro, N.C., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RH CPAs, PLLC, a North Carolina-based accounting, tax and advisory firm with offices in Lexington, Greensboro and Charlotte, N.C. and Karachi, Pakistan, has been listed as a finalist for the Triad Business Journal’s Best Places to Work Awards for 2022. RH was one of 38 Triad-based companies honored at the awards ceremony on May 25, 2022. The firm was one of four businesses selected as finalists in the Small Business category.

“We are pleased to be recognized as a finalist for the Triad Business Journal’s Best Places to Work in the Triad,” said Leon L. Rives II, Chief Visionary Officer at RH CPAs. “We work very hard to give our employees a friendly, team-oriented working environment, and it is great to have that achievement recognized. Our team is our competitive advantage.”

The Triad Business Journal features local business news about Greensboro and Winston-Salem, N.C. Their annual Best Places to Work list honors companies of all sizes in the Triad that excel in fostering an amenable workplace for all employees.

RH CPAs was selected as a finalist based on results of an employee satisfaction survey administered by Quantum Workplace, an Omaha, Nebraska-based research firm. The survey measured criteria such as compensation, benefits, feelings of value and trust in leadership.

About RH CPAs, PLLC

RH CPAs, PLLC is a multi-office professional limited liability partnership engaged in the practice of public accounting. Our purpose is exceeding expectations with expertise and enthusiasm, while providing value beyond audit and tax services.

###