Vaccitech to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

OXFORD, United Kingdom, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ: VACC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines, today announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Bill Enright, and Chief Financial Officer, Georgy Egorov, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in New York City.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Events section of the Vaccitech website. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available at the same location.

About Vaccitech plc

Vaccitech (“the Company”) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development primarily of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of chronic infectious diseases, cancer, autoimmunity and diseases where the T cell arm of the immune system is believed to play an important role. The company’s proprietary platforms include modified simian adenoviral vectors (ChAdOx1 and ChAdOx2), other viral vectors including the well-validated Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) and synthetic nano-particle technologies (SNAPvax™ and Syntholytic™). The combination of different technologies in a mix and match approach (heterologous prime-boost) consistently generates significantly higher magnitudes of T cells compared with other technologies and approaches. The company has a broad pipeline of both clinical and preclinical stage therapeutic programs to treat solid tumors, chronic viral infections, as well as a few prophylactic viral vaccine programs. Vaccitech co-invented a COVID-19 vaccine with the University of Oxford, now approved for use in many territories and exclusively licensed worldwide to AstraZeneca through Oxford University Innovation, or OUI. Vaccitech is entitled to receive a share of all milestones and royalty income received by OUI from AstraZeneca.

Vaccitech Media contacts:

Katja Stout, Scius Communications (EU)

Direct: +44 (0) 7789435990

Email: katja@sciuscommunications.com

Katie Larch / Robert Flamm, Ph.D., Burns McClellan, Inc. (U.S.)

Email: klarch@burnsmc.com / rflamm@burnsmc.com

Georgy Egorov, CFO, Vaccitech

Email: IR@vaccitech.co.uk