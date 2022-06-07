Block listing Interim Review

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 7 June 2022

Name of applicant: OSB GROUP PLC Name of schemes: Sharesave Scheme Deferred Share Bonus Plan Performance Share Plan Period of return: From: 1 December 2021 To: 31 May 2022 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 865,800 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 1,091,067 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 1,443,063 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 0 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 0 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 127,309 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 428,761 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 861,362 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 738,491 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 662,306 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 581,701 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each