Directorate change

Admiral Group Plc (“Admiral”)

7 June 2022

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.11, Admiral announces that with effect from 7 June 2022, Evelyn Bourke, non-executive director of Admiral, has been appointed as Chair of the Audit Committee of Marks and Spencer Group Plc, whose shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Marisja Kocznur, Head of Investor Relations ( investorrelationsteam@admiralgroup.co.uk )

Addy Frederick, Head of Corporate External Communications (addy.frederick@admiralgroup.co.uk)

Admiral Group plc

LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685