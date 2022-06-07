OTC Markets Group Welcomes TECO 2030 ASA to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced TECO 2030 ASA (Oslo: TECO; OTCQX: TECFF), a company delivering technology that helps ships to reduce their environmental and climate impacts, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. TECO 2030 ASA upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

TECO 2030 ASA begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “TECFF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

“I am excited to commence trading on the OTCQX market. This increases the access of TECO 2030 shares for U.S. based investors and employees,” said Tore Enger, Group CEO, TECO 2030.

About TECO 2030 ASA

TECO 2030 accelerates the green transition in the maritime sector by delivering technology that helps ships to reduce their environmental and climate impacts. TECO 2030 is developing hydrogen fuel cells that enable ships and other heavy-duty applications to become emissions-free. The company is also developing other solutions that can help the maritime industry to reduce its emissions, such as exhaust gas cleaning and carbon capture systems for ships. TECO 2030 was founded in 2019 and is headquartered at Lysaker, Norway. The company is listed on Euronext Growth on Oslo Stock Exchange under TECO. TECO 2030 has its roots in the TECO Maritime Group, a group that has provided technology and repair services to the global shipping industry since 1994. For more information, please visit www.teco2030.no.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

TECO 2030 ASA, +47 4188 4186, cristian.skajem@teco2030.no