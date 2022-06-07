Striim Pushes the Boundaries of Performance and Scale with Striim Platform 4.1

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Striim, Inc. announced Striim Platform 4.1, the latest version of its unified real-time data integration and streaming platform. This new release builds on Striim’s industry-leading capabilities by increasing the number of sources and targets that customers can read from and write to using Striim’s built-in adapters, with over 125 sources and targets now supported, including data ingestion using change streams from Azure Cosmos DB and delivery into Databricks Delta Lake. Striim Platform 4.1 offers significant enhancements for customers to stream and integrate data at scale by making it easier to manage hundreds of data pipelines running across a Striim cluster. Customers can power their high-performance applications by reading multi-terabytes of data per day using OJet, a new, high-performance Oracle Change Data Capture (CDC) reader. Striim also supports emerging workload patterns and collaboration among developers and database administrators by sending real-time alerts and notifications to their Slack channels. To get started with Striim Platform 4.1, visit https://www.striim.com/ .



“The data-driven enterprise of 2025” requires data to be “processed and delivered in real time” so that it can be “embedded in every decision, interaction, and process,” according to McKinsey & Company , the leading management consulting firm. McKinsey has identified key enablers such as infrastructure that can transport “high-bandwidth, low-latency data,” “modern data architectures” that can support a vast array of data stores such as relational and NoSQL databases and messaging systems, and enterprise architectures for real-time analysis that can lead to faster, more powerful insights and better decision-making.

With a few clicks, Striim’s customers can quickly build smart real-time data pipelines to stream trillions of events every day, backed by enterprise-grade scalability, security, and high availability features. Striim Plaform’s zero-maintenance, infinitely scalable platform enables customers to digitally transform their businesses by rapidly adopting new cloud models, digitizing legacy systems, and modernizing their application infrastructure.

“Striim is the only solution that delivers unified real-time data integration and SQL-driven data streaming to enable end-to-end smart data pipelines for digital transformation,” said Alok Pareek, Executive Vice President of Products and Engineering at Striim. “We’re bringing more to our customers: more performance and more scale so that they can continuously expand their data platforms to discover new meaning and relationships in their data to accelerate innovation.”

Striim Platform 4.1 expands on its mission with key features such as:

New adapters to read high throughput data streams: High-performance applications can generate high volumes of data from operational databases. Striim has launched OJet, the industry’s fastest CDC reader that can read up to several hundred gigabytes of data per hour from Oracle databases (up to version 21c). For enterprises that run large operational workloads using Azure Cosmos DB, Striim introduces two new CDC adapters to read data using the SQL API or the MongoDB API to support analytics and streaming use cases.

Smart application rebalance for optimal resource management and scale: Customers today deploy Striim Platform on multiple clusters that span a large number of nodes to stream trillions of events daily. Striim 4.1 maximizes operational uptime by enabling customers to track the compute and memory resources consumed by their data pipelines, easily rebalance pipelines to servers with spare capacity, and quickly free up unused memory and make it available to other data pipelines.

End-to-end real-time big-data analytics: With Striim Platform 4.1, customers can operationalize their big-data architectures with real-time data pipelines that can read data stored in Parquet format on sources such as Amazon S3 and Hadoop File Systems and write to targets such as Databricks Delta Lake, Snowflake, Azure Synapse, Google BigQuery, and Amazon Redshift. Striim’s smart data pipelines automatically transform data to match the format on the target side, thus reducing customers' setup and maintenance burden.

Real-time collaboration and workflow automation: Customers can configure Striim to send alerts and notifications to their Slack channels so that developers and database administrators can monitor and react to their data pipelines in real-time. Additionally, customers can build on Slack’s integrations with enterprise tools such as ServiceNow or PagerDuty to automatically create IT tickets based on the incoming alert message.

Striim Platform 4.1 is available today. Interested CIOs, CDOs, and data engineers can find out more about the latest features here at our LinkedIn Live event on June 7 .

About Striim

Striim, Inc. is the only supplier of unified, real-time data streaming and integration for analytics and operations in the digital economy. Striim Platform and Striim Cloud make it easy to continuously ingest, process, and deliver high volumes of real-time data from diverse sources (both on-premises or in the cloud) to support multi- and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Striim collects data in real time from enterprise databases (using non-intrusive change data capture), log files, messaging systems, and sensors and delivers it to virtually any target on-premises or in the cloud with sub-second latency enabling real-time operations and analytics. For more information, visit www.striim.com, read our blog at www.striim.com/blog, follow @striimteam, spin up the Striim Cloud service, or download the Striim platform.

