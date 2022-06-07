Hometown Hero CBD Introduces Hemp-Derived Delta-9 THC Salt Water Taffy

AUSTIN, Texas, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hometown Hero CBD, the veteran-supporting cannabusiness of hemp-derived THC and cannabidiol-based products, today announ7ced its new line of Live Rosin Salt Water Taffy.



Available in Birthday Cake (indica), Tutti Frutti (sativa) and Cotton Candy (hybrid) flavors and terpene profiles, each batch – which includes 15mg of hemp Delta-9 THC and 2.5mg of live rosin – was tested by a DEA-registered lab to ensure cannabinoid content and product safety. Selling in 30-count bags, Hometown Hero CBD’s Salt Water Taffy also is being offered in a three-flavor variety pack.

"We first launched our live rosin products last fall and they quickly became best-sellers," said Lewis Hamer, vice president of Hometown Hero CBD. “These new taffies provide our customers with more flavor and cannabinoid content options.”

Hometown Hero CBD’s Salt Water Taffy was developed using a combination of old-fashioned recipes to produce the taffy and the company’s proprietary formula of hemp-derived Delta-9 and live rosin. Live rosin, a concentrate pressed from bubble hash made with fresh, uncured hemp, is terpene-rich and can act synergistically with THC to promote effects associated with the sativa, hybrid and indica variants of cannabis. Bundled deals such as a “trio pack” and “buy four get one free,” as well as other special offers can be found here or by visiting HometownHeroCBD.com .

Adults 21 and older who are curious to try hemp-derived Delta-9 THC can find free samples on Hometown Hero CBD's website.

About Hometown Hero CBD

Hometown Hero CBD manufactures and distributes hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 THC and CBDA + CBGA products. Founded in 2015 by Lukas Gilkey and Lewis Hamer, the company donates a portion of all proceeds to various charities and organizations that support veterans. For more information, visit HometownHeroCBD.com or email the company at PR@hometownhero.com . Follow the brand on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram @HometownHeroATX.

Media Contact:

PR@Hometownhero.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68894b5e-176f-41d2-a502-0349ba56bad8