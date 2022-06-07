Tactile Medical Announces Publication of Expert Opinion Consensus Statement in Phlebology Recommending the Use of Pneumatic Compression for Lymphedema

MINNEAPOLIS, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the treatment of patients with underserved chronic diseases at home, today announced the publication of an expert opinion consensus statement. Three independent societies’ consensus endorsements were published in peer-reviewed Phlebology: The Journal of Venous Disease. The statement affirmed that pneumatic compression should be recommended as a treatment for lymphedema, including lymphedema which is secondary to chronic venous insufficiency (“CVI”).



The Delphi methodology was used to assess experts’ opinions on the available literature related to lymphedema, to provide consensus guidance on diagnosis and patient treatment pathways for this commonly overlooked condition. Experts from the American Venous Forum, American Venous and Lymphatic Society and Society for Vascular Medicine evaluated a number of clinical considerations around risk factors, diagnosis and evaluation, and treatment of lymphedema. After analyzing the available research and data, the panel of experts reached consensus on various factors, including:

Cancer, infection, chronic venous disease, and surgery are all risk factors for secondary lymphedema.

Patients with CVI, clinical stages 3-6, should be treated as lymphedema patients.

Clinical examination is sufficient for the diagnosis of lymphedema.

Regular use of compression garments reduces progression of lymphedema.

92% of the panel agreed that sequential pneumatic compression should be recommended for lymphedema patients.



“Recommended use of pneumatic compression achieved the highest level of consensus, and it is encouraging to see such uniformity among three independent professional societies,” said Kristie Burns, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Clinical Affairs of Tactile Medical.



Dan Reuvers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tactile Medical, added, “With 20 million lymphedema cases believed to be undiagnosed in the U.S., Tactile Medical is committed to serving patients and bringing more attention to this underdiagnosed and underserved community.”

The publication in Phlebology: The Journal of Venous Disease, can be accessed via the following website: click here

About Tactile Medical

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. The company collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.

