Soleno Therapeutics Announces Presentations at ENDO 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced presentations at the upcoming ENDO 2022, which is being held June 11-14, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.



Details of the presentations are as follows:

2022 Endocrine Society Meeting (ENDO)

Title: Hormonal and Cardiometabolic Changes Associated with Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release (DCCR) Tablets in Patients with Prader-Willi Syndrome Format: Oral Presentation Presenter: Dr. Eric Felner on behalf of the DESTINY PWS Investigators and Soleno Therapeutics Date: Sunday, June 12, 2022 Time: 11 AM to 12:30 PM Eastern Time





Title: Long-Term Safety of Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release (DCCR) Tablets in Patients with Prader-Willi Syndrome Format: Poster Presenter: Dr. Michael Woloschak on behalf of the DESTINY PWS Investigators and Soleno Therapeutics Date: Sunday, June 12, 2022 Time: 1:00 PM ET

The copy of the presentation materials will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.soleno.life after presentation at the meeting.

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.

Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s lead candidate, DCCR, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical development program. For more information, please visit www.soleno.life.

