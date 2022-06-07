red violet to be Added to Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT), a leading analytics and information solutions provider, announced today that it is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index and the small-cap Russell 2000® Index at the conclusion of the Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US equity markets open on June 27, 2022, according to a preliminary list of additions posted by FTSE Russell on June 3, 2022.



Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 6, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"red violet is pleased to be added to the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes," stated Derek Dubner, red violet’s CEO. "Our inclusion in the Russell Indexes represents yet another milestone in the Company’s growth trajectory and is expected to drive increased liquidity and awareness of our Company within the institutional investment community.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipate," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations, including whether the preliminary list of additions posted by FTSE Russell on June 3, 2022, will result in the final listing of the Company and result in our common stock being automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes and whether the Company’s inclusion in the Russell Indexes will drive increased liquidity and awareness of the Company within the institutional investor community. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in red violet's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed on March 9, 2022, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's other SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

