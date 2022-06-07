Biz2Credit Small Business Lending Index™ Reports Business Loan Approval Rates Up Slightly in May 2022

NEW YORK, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small business loan approval percentages at big banks ($10m + in assets) rose from 15.1% in April to 15.3% in May, while small banks’ approvals also increased from 20.8% in April to 20.9% in May, according to the latest Biz2Credit Small Business Lending Index™ released today.

Among non-bank lenders, approval percentages improved slightly:

I nstitutional lenders approved 25.5% of loan requests in May, up one-tenth of a percent from 25.4% in April.

approved of loan requests in May, up one-tenth of a percent from 25.4% in April. Alternative lenders’ approval rates rose from 26.8% in April to 26.9% in May.

approval rates rose from 26.8% in April to in May. Credit unions held steady at 20.6% for the second month in a row.



“Small businesses are still trying to figure out their funding needs and must consider rising interest rates. With inflation, entrepreneurs need funding for growth,” said Biz2Credit CEO Rohit Arora, one of the nation’s leading experts in small business lending and fintech.

“The cost of capital for small business borrowers will rise, since most small business funding comes at variable rates,” added Arora. “The continued incremental increase in loan approval percentages is encouraging. For the past year, it really has been a case of ‘slow and steady wins the race'.”

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 390,000 in May, and the unemployment rate remained at 3.6%, according to the Jobs Report released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released on Friday, June 3. Notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, in professional and business services, and in transportation and warehousing. Many of these jobs are created by small businesses. However, employment in retail trade declined.

Arora says the lending industry is watching closely what the SBA does, specifically whether the agency will approve fintech companies to process SBA loans.

Biz2Credit analyzed loan requests from companies in business more than two years with credit scores above 680. The results are based on primary data submitted by more than 1,000 small business owners who applied for funding on Biz2Credit's platform. To view the report for May 2022, click here.

About Biz2Credit

Founded in 2007, Biz2Credit has arranged more than $7 billion in small business financing. The company is expanding its industry-leading technology in custom digital platform solutions for banks and other financial institutions, investors, and service providers. Visit www.biz2credit.com or Twitter @Biz2Credit, Facebook, and LinkedIn.