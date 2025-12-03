Biz2Credit Named to Deloitte’s 2025 Technology Fast 500™ List, Showcasing 203% Growth and Market Leadership in Small Business Financing

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biz2Credit today announced its inclusion in Deloitte’s prestigious 2025 Technology Fast 500™ list, ranking among the fastest-growing technology and fintech companies in North America. Biz2Credit achieved 203% revenue growth from 2021 to 2024, marking seven consecutive years of expansion as the company scales its platform and partnerships.

“This recognition reflects three things: the trust of small business owners who rely on us for growth capital, the strength of our partners and lenders running on Biz2Credit and Biz2X platforms, and the dedication of our global team,” said Rohit Arora, CEO and Co-Founder of Biz2Credit. “Being named to the Deloitte 500 again is more than a milestone; it is proof that we’ve built a resilient engine for small-business lending, and it’s only gaining momentum. We’ve long believed that fintech combined with AI-powered underwriting can transform small business funding.

From Recognition to Responsibility: Understanding the Market We Serve

Biz2Credit’s growth story is deeply connected to the realities of small business owners across the U.S. Our latest November 2025 Small Business Earnings Report provides a snapshot of those realities and underscores why innovation in financing matters now more than ever.

Average earnings in October 2025 fell to $83,600, down 21% from September, as inflation, tariffs, and a government shutdown squeezed consumer spending.

fell to $83,600, down 21% from September, as inflation, tariffs, and a government shutdown squeezed consumer spending. Average revenue stood at $672,400 , a slight 2.3% decline month-over-month, while expenses rose 1% to $588,800 as inflation, tariffs and the government shutdown continued to impact businesses.

, a slight 2.3% decline month-over-month, while expenses rose 1% to $588,800 as inflation, tariffs and the government shutdown continued to impact businesses. Despite short-term volatility, year-over-year earnings increased 23% , signaling resilience among small businesses.

, signaling resilience among small businesses. The Information Technology sector leads earnings growth , driven by demand for AI, cloud computing, and IoT solutions.

, driven by demand for AI, cloud computing, and IoT solutions. A recent Federal Reserve rate cut may ease borrowing conditions, creating opportunities for small businesses to strengthen cash flow.



“These findings underscore why Biz2Credit’s mission matters,” added Arora. “Economic uncertainty persists, but smarter, data-driven financing solutions can help businesses navigate volatility and thrive.”

Future Outlook: Scaling Innovation for Small Business Success

Looking ahead, Biz2Credit is doubling down on its commitment to AI-driven underwriting, cash-flow analytics, and embedded finance solutions that empower small businesses and financial institutions alike. Key priorities for 2026 and beyond include:

Expanding Biz2X partnerships with banks and alternative lenders to deliver faster, more inclusive credit decisions.

to deliver faster, more inclusive credit decisions. Leveraging predictive analytics to help businesses anticipate cash-flow challenges and access capital proactively.

and access capital proactively. Driving financial inclusion by making credit more accessible to underserved communities through advanced risk modeling.

by making credit more accessible to underserved communities through advanced risk modeling. Global growth initiatives, bringing Biz2Credit’s proven platform to new markets where small businesses face similar funding gaps.

“Our vision is clear,” said Arora. “We’re building a financing ecosystem where technology removes friction, data drives transparency, and every small business, regardless of size or geography, has the tools to grow.”

About Biz2Credit

Biz2Credit is a leading fintech that helps entrepreneurs secure fast, transparent funding through an online platform and a network of lending partners, delivering data-driven insights to small businesses. Built on Biz2Credit’s proprietary SMB data and credit expertise, Biz2X is an AI-powered digital lending platform that enables financial institutions to modernize origination, underwriting, and servicing, scaling small-business credit with greater speed, efficiency, and transparency. Learn more at Biz2Credit.com and Biz2X.com.

