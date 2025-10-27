Small Businesses Sustain Earnings Momentum Despite Government Shutdown

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biz2Credit’s monthly Small Business Earnings Report found that average monthly earnings increased to $105,100 in September 2025, continuing a positive upswing since the beginning of 2025.

Key Findings for September 2025:

Average Monthly Earnings : $105,100 . ( August 2025 : $101,800 – an increase of $3,300)

: . ( : $101,800 – an increase of $3,300) Average Monthly Revenue : $688,000 . ( August 2025 : $661,400 – an increase of $26,600)

: . ( : $661,400 – an increase of $26,600) Average Monthly Expenses : $582,900. ( August 2025 : $559,600 – an increase of $23,300)



We also found that select states have thrived in the last few quarters by growing their collective operating margins. These are the top five states:

States With Highest Operating Margin (Q2 to Q3) 2025:

MA: 74%

PA: 62%

NC: 52%

CO: 46%

IL: 38%



Takeaways:

2025 continues to be the year of resilience for America's small businesses. From erratic changes to tariff policy, adjusting to new interest rates, and the continued sting of lingering inflation, small businesses continue to thrive.

However, the latest issue affecting small businesses is the federal government shutdown. Biz2Credit CEO and cofounder Rohit Arora spoke with the NY Times about the issue. “This is the worst time for the shutdown to happen. This will force small businesses to borrow expensive, short-term money they need in preparing for the holiday season.” Not only are small businesses impacted by delayed payments from federal contracts they may have, but government employees will now be spending less during the shutdown.

The Federal Reserve is still expected to lower interest rates later this week, giving some business owners relief. However, key data for the Federal Reserve’s board is also delayed due to the shutdown.

Summary

The Biz2Credit Small Business Earnings Report summarizes primary data of companies that applied for funding each month. It assesses the financial health of small businesses by analyzing primary data provided directly by small to midsized firms in the U.S. as part of the application process on Biz2Credit’s award-winning digital funding platform. The report provides one of the most up-to-date readings on the financial health of small businesses currently available. Click here to review the Small Business Earnings Report .

Methodology

Biz2Credit examines a number of small business financial metrics in the Small Business Earnings Report, including annual revenue, operating expenses, age of business, credit score, approval rate, and funding rate. Data is drawn from over 100,000 completed financing applications submitted to Biz2Credit’s online small business funding platform between Jan. 2022 and September 2025.

