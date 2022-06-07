Cannabix Technologies to Present at Breath Summit 2022 - International Association of Breath Research (IABR)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (the “Company or Cannabix”) developer of marijuana breathalyzer devices for law enforcement and the workplace reports that it will attending and presenting its research: Correlation of Breath and Blood Cannabis Levels Using Custom-Made Breath Sample Collection and Analysis Methods at Breath Summit 2022 hosted by the International Association of Breath Research (IABR) in mid-June 2022. The IABR Breath Summit is one the premier events held globally in relation to breath research. The conference is focused on the latest breakthroughs and emerging topics in breath chemical analysis, sensor instrumentation and biomarker detection and identification strategies. The conference attracts worldwide attendees from multidisciplinary industry and academic groups.



Cannabix will present its technical expertise in breath aerosol analysis and recent breath testing benchmarks with its FAIMS and THC Breath Analyzer technologies for detection of ∆9-tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”). In addition, Cannabix will present its results from THC analytes captured in human breath performed by an independent experimental study. The study showed excellent correlation between breath samples collected and analyzed with Cannabix hardware and blood plasma levels of THC (see news release dated May 9, 2022). The Company’s handheld Breath Collection Unit and newly developed laboratory “MS Breath Sampler” were used together to provide a new ground-breaking method for portable drug detection that complements gold-standard mass spectrometry. The Company has developed a unique breath analysis system, capable of sampling breath for low volatility analytes, like THC, and can be completed within seconds, with no sample preparation needed.

The Company is in discussions with a range of law enforcement groups who are seeking to test this hardware and will provide further updates as they become available.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana breathalyzer technologies for law enforcement and the workplace. Cannabix is working to develop drug-screening devices that will detect THC - the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes impairment using breath samples. Breath testing for THC would allow employers and law enforcement to identify recent marijuana use that better aligns with impairment. Cannabix devices are in the advanced prototype and pre-clinical testing stage.

