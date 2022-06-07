New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “Does Early Life Inflammation Contribute to the Risk for Developing Psychiatric Conditions?” on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 2:00 pm EDT. The presenter will be Galen Missig, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, in vivo Pharmacology at Cerevel Therapeutics, and recipient of a BBRF 2018 Young Investigator Grant. Register today at BBRFoundation.org

Infection during pregnancy is associated with children having an increased risk for developing a psychiatric condition later in life, including autism spectrum disorder, schizophrenia, and depressive disorders. However, what causes this association is unclear. Using animal models, we demonstrate how inflammation early in life can lead to long lasting changes in multiple behaviors relevant to psychiatric conditions. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Host and Executive Producer of the public television series “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $430 million to fund more than 5,100 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding for these scientists. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

Attachments