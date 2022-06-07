DANDY® CELERY LAUNCHES “SWEET THAT CAN’T BE BEAT” SWEEPSTAKES

Oviedo, Fla., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dandy® Celery, a leading grower of fresh celery and corn in the U.S., launches the "Sweet That Can't Be Beat" sweepstakes, encouraging shoppers to get a little corny this summer. Now through July 11th, participants can enter HERE for a chance to win one of three grand prizes focused on summertime fun.

Each grand prize pack features a colorful name brand cooler, a pool floatie, a vibrant beach towel, a seasoned cast iron double burner reversable grill or griddle, Dandy sweet corn product samples, and custom stickers and coupons. The three grand prize winners will be selected and notified by mid-July. Dandy will also be choosing one winner every week during the promotion to take home Dandy sweet corn, custom stickers and coupons and will be contacted via email.

“We’re excited to share another one of our prized products with shoppers this summer through this sweepstakes,” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and packaging procurement at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “Not only are we able to have some ‘pun’ fun, but we’re also able to offer our shoppers more insight on corn and additional ways to use it aside from the usual grilling this summer.”

Dandy sweet corn is available in bulk as well as a pre-shucked, pre-washed and pre-cut tray pack options to help reduce meal prep time and offer a bit more convenience to cater to shoppers’ busy lifestyles. The brand takes care to grow and harvest the best sweet corn of the season from farms in Florida, Georgia, and Michigan.

About Dandy® Celery

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus. Known for their superior celery, the company has expanded their facilities over the years to accommodate recent developments such as celery juicing and other health and wellness trends in order to provide consumers with the freshest celery possible. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Duda Farm Fresh Foods carries a commitment to innovation and sustainability and believes in growing a healthy future for generations to come. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of A. Duda & Sons, Inc., a family-owned, diversified land company headquartered in Oviedo, Fla. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.

