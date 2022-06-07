Concrete Pumping Holdings Reports Strong Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

DENVER, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBCP) (the “Company” or “CPH”), a leading provider of concrete pumping and waste management services in the U.S. and U.K., reported financial results for the quarter ended April 30, 2022.



Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Summary vs. Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 (unless otherwise noted)

Revenue increased 25.5% to $96.5 million compared to $76.9 million.

Gross profit increased 16.9% or $5.6 million to $38.9 million, compared to $33.3 million.

Net income available to common shareholders increased to $5.6 million or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $(11.4) million or $(0.21) per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 10.5% to $27.7 million compared to $25.0 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.7% compared to 32.6%.

increased 10.5% to $27.7 million compared to $25.0 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.7% compared to 32.6%. Amounts outstanding under debt agreements was $404.9 million, with net debt 1 of $402.2 million. Total available liquidity at quarter end was $96.4 million.

of $402.2 million. Total available liquidity at quarter end was $96.4 million. Three strategic tuck-in acquisitions completed in Q2 2022 for total organic growth purchase consideration of $11.4 million.

Board of Directors authorizes $10 million share repurchase program.

Management Commentary

“We experienced strong revenue momentum in the second quarter, driven by double-digit growth across all segments,” said CPH CEO Bruce Young. “By end market, we continued to experience growth in our residential and infrastructure projects, as well as a resurgence in our commercial work as a result of the continued cessation of pandemic-related restrictions. On the cost side of our business, rapid inflation, particularly in diesel fuel, continues to impact our margins. Despite these headwinds, we have been successful driving strong EBITDA growth as a result of recalibrating our rates in addition to organically growing the business.

“During the quarter, we continued to execute upon our tuck-in M&A strategy to support organic growth, acquiring assets from two businesses in the Southern United States and one in the United Kingdom. Two of the acquisitions expand our presence in Corpus Christi, TX and the U.K, respectively, while the third acquisition allowed us to enter a new market covering lower Alabama and the Florida panhandle. We believe that all three businesses fit our criteria of high-returning capital investments that will position us to expand revenue and improve margins over time.

“As we look to the remainder of fiscal year 2022, we expect the momentum in our end-markets to continue. As we anticipate inflationary headwinds to persist, our focus will be to offset as much cost pressures and continue to deliver significant EBITDA growth while delivering the best service to our customers. Looking beyond 2022, we believe that we remain well positioned to capitalize on strategic opportunities and secular demand trends across our geographic footprint.”

1 Adjusted EBITDA and net debt are financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a discussion of the definition of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Revenue in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 increased 25.5% to $96.5 million compared to $76.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to double-digit growth across each of the Company’s segments. Excluding the revenue contribution from the acquisitions of Hi-Tech Concrete Pumping Services (Hi-Tech) and Pioneer Concrete Pumping Service, Inc. (Pioneer) of $6.9 million collectively in the second quarter of 2022, organic revenue growth for the quarter increased 16.5% to $89.6 million.

Gross profit in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 increased 16.9% to $38.9 million compared to $33.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. Gross margin was 40.4% compared to 43.3% in the prior year quarter due to inflationary pressures, primarily in diesel fuel.

G&A expenses in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 were $28.5 million compared to $26.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. As a percentage of revenue, G&A expenses improved to 29.6% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 34.4% in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in G&A expenses was largely due to (1) higher labor costs of approximately $2.4 million primarily due to additional personnel that joined the Company as a result of the recent acquisitions and (2) an additional $1.0 million related to fluctuations in the GBP. This was offset slightly by lower amortization of intangible assets expense of $1.2 million and lower stock-based compensation expense of $2.0 million year-over-year.

Net income available to common shareholders in the second quarter of 2022 improved to $5.6 million or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $11.4 million or $0.21 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. The improvement was due to the increase in revenue, as well as a $13.9 million year-over-year change in fair value of warrant liabilities, which reflected an increase of $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to an expense of $11.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $27.7 million compared to $25.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 28.7% compared to 32.6% in the prior year quarter. The decrease was primarily attributable to inflationary pressures.

Liquidity

On April 30, 2022, the Company had debt outstanding of $404.9 million, net debt of $402.2 million and total available liquidity of $96.4 million.

Segment Results

U.S. Concrete Pumping. Revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 27.8% to $71.8 million compared to $56.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The improvement was primarily driven by the acquisition of Hi-Tech in Fiscal 2021 and Pioneer in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Supplemental revenue growth was a result of organic improvements in volume and rate per hour increases. Net income in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 improved to $1.7 million compared to a net loss of $0.9 million in the prior year second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 14.3% to $18.6 million compared to $16.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

U.K. Operations. Revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 grew 14.2% to $13.5 million compared to $11.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact from fluctuations in the foreign currency exchange rate between the U.S. Dollar and the Pound Sterling, revenue would have been up 19.7% from the prior year quarter. Net income in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $0.1 million compared to net income of $0.4 million in the prior year second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $3.8 million compared to $4.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services. Revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 25.2% to $11.3 million compared to $9.0 million in the year-ago quarter. The double-digit improvement was a result of organic growth, rate per hour improvements, and continued pandemic recovery trends. Net income in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 improved to $1.5 million from net income of $0.8 million in the prior year second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 16.0% to $4.6 million compared to $4.0 million in the year-ago quarter.

Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook

The Company continues to expect fiscal year 2022 revenue to range between $360.0 million to $370.0 million, Adjusted EBITDA to range between $115.0 million to $120.0 million, and free cash flow2 to range between $55.0 million and $60.0 million.

Share Repurchase Program

The Board of Directors also approved a program that authorizes the repurchase of up to $10 million of the Company’s common stock through June 15, 2023.

Commenting on the share repurchase program, Bruce Young said: “We are committed to strategically deploying capital to drive long-term value for stockholders. We believe that the current macroeconomic environment, combined with the strength of our balance sheet, presents an attractive buying opportunity for our stock. This new share repurchase plan is a reflection of the confidence our board has in our market opportunity and our strategy to invest for long-term growth, which we believe is not reflected in the current market valuation, while creating sustainable value for our stockholders.”

The repurchase program permits shares to be repurchased in the open market, by block purchase, in privately negotiated transactions, in one or more transactions from time to time, or pursuant to any trading plan adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”). Open market purchases will be conducted in accordance with the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 of the Exchange Act and other applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

The timing and actual number of shares to be repurchased will be made at the Company’s discretion and will depend on a variety of factors including, without limitation, stock price, corporate and regulatory requirements, market conditions, CPH’s financial performance, and bank capital and liquidity requirements and priorities. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to purchase any particular number of shares.

The repurchase program may be suspended, terminated, extended or otherwise modified by the Board without notice at any time for any reason, including, without limitation, market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, capital and liquidity objectives, and other factors deemed appropriate by CPH’s management.

2 Free cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less net replacement capital expenditures less cash paid for interest.

About Concrete Pumping Holdings

Concrete Pumping Holdings is the leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented U.S. and U.K. markets, primarily operating under what we believe are the only established, national brands in both geographies – Brundage-Bone for concrete pumping in the U.S., Camfaud in the U.K., and Eco-Pan for waste management services in both the U.S. and U.K. The Company’s large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions that facilitate labor cost savings to customers, shorten concrete placement times, enhance worksite safety and improve construction quality. Highly complementary to its core concrete pumping service, Eco-Pan seeks to provide a full-service, cost-effective, regulatory-compliant solution to manage environmental issues caused by concrete washout. As of April 30, 2022, the Company provided concrete pumping services in the U.S. from a footprint of approximately 95 locations across 20 states, concrete pumping services in the U.K. from approximately 30 locations, and route-based concrete waste management services from 17 locations in the U.S. and 1 shared location in the U.K. For more information, please visit www.concretepumpingholdings.com or the Company’s brand websites at www.brundagebone.com, www.camfaud.co.uk, or www.eco-pan.com.

Forward‐Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “outlook” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance, including the Company's fiscal year 2022 outlook. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the adverse impact of recent inflationary pressures, global economic conditions and events related to these conditions, such as the ongoing war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic, on our business, including fluctuations in fuel costs; the outcome of any legal proceedings or demand letters that may be instituted against or sent to the Company or its subsidiaries; the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the ability to complete targeted acquisitions and to realize the expected benefits from completed acquisitions; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management also uses this non-GAAP financial measure to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, determining incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is also used in quarterly and annual financial reports provided to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that this non-GAAP measure provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating the Company’s ongoing operating results and in comparing the Company’s financial results with competitors who also present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income calculated in accordance with GAAP plus interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, transaction expenses, loss on debt extinguishment, stock-based compensation, other income, net, and other adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA is not pro forma for acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue for the period presented. See below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Net debt is calculated as all amounts outstanding under debt agreements (currently this includes the Company’s senior notes and revolving line of credit balances, excluding any offsets for capitalized deferred financing costs) measured in accordance with GAAP less cash. Cash is subtracted from the GAAP measure because it could be used to reduce the Company’s debt obligations. A limitation associated with using net debt is that it subtracts cash and therefore may imply that there is less Company debt than the most comparable GAAP measure indicates. CPH believes this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to management and investors in order to monitor the Company’s leverage and evaluate the Company’s consolidated balance sheet. See “Non-GAAP Measures (Reconciliation of Net Debt)” below for a reconciliation of net debt to amounts outstanding under debt agreements calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Free cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less net replacement capital expenditures and cash paid for interest. Replacement capital expenditures are investments in replacing existing equipment. This measure is not a substitute for cash flow from operations and does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, since certain non-discretionary expenditures, such as debt servicing payments, are not deducted from the measure. CPH believes this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to management and investors in order to monitor and evaluate the cash flow yield of the business.

The financial statement tables that accompany this press release include a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and net debt to the applicable most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. However, the Company has not reconciled the forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA guidance range and free cash flow range included in this press release to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the lack of predictability regarding the various reconciling items such as provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization.

Current and prospective investors should review the Company’s audited annual and unaudited interim financial statements, which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA, net debt and free cash flow differently and therefore these measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets April 30, October 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,670 $ 9,298 Trade receivables, net 56,615 49,034 Inventory 5,324 4,902 Income taxes receivable 352 275 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,668 4,110 Total current assets 73,629 67,619 Property, plant and equipment, net 371,605 337,771 Intangible assets, net 147,339 158,539 Goodwill 222,399 224,700 Other non-current assets 2,025 2,168 Deferred financing costs 1,648 1,868 Total assets $ 818,645 $ 792,665 Current liabilities: Revolving loan $ 29,867 $ 990 Current portion of capital lease obligations 106 103 Accounts payable 9,623 10,706 Accrued payroll and payroll expenses 9,763 12,226 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 24,214 23,940 Income taxes payable 427 274 Total current liabilities 74,000 48,239 Long term debt, net of discount for deferred financing costs 369,780 369,084 Capital lease obligations, less current portion 224 278 Deferred income taxes 70,008 70,566 Warrant liability 14,450 16,923 Total liabilities $ 528,462 $ 505,090 Zero-dividend convertible perpetual preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,450,980 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2022 and October 31, 2021 25,000 25,000 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 56,667,965 and 56,564,642 issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2022 and October 31, 2021, respectively 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 377,148 374,272 Treasury stock (1,473 ) (461 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,753 ) 3,671 Accumulated deficit (107,745 ) (114,913 ) Total stockholders' equity 265,183 262,575 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 818,645 $ 792,665





Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 96,482 $ 76,873 $ 181,930 $ 147,294 Cost of operations 57,544 43,570 108,866 84,128 Gross profit 38,938 33,303 73,064 63,166 Gross margin 40.4 % 43.3 % 40.2 % 42.9 % General and administrative expenses 28,547 26,472 55,270 48,860 Transaction costs 20 55 38 84 Income from operations 10,371 6,776 17,756 14,222 Interest expense, net (6,346 ) (6,029 ) (12,608 ) (12,929 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (15,510 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 2,474 (11,456 ) 2,474 (11,456 ) Other income, net 13 26 52 52 Income (loss) before income taxes 6,512 (10,683 ) 7,674 (25,621 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 527 170 506 (2,478 ) Net income (loss) 5,985 (10,853 ) 7,168 (23,143 ) Less accretion of liquidation preference on preferred stock (427 ) (499 ) (868 ) (1,006 ) Income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 5,558 $ (11,352 ) $ 6,300 $ (24,149 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 53,901,278 53,465,799 53,782,345 53,303,302 Diluted 54,795,262 53,465,799 54,738,504 53,303,302 Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.10 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.45 ) Diluted $ 0.10 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.45 )





Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Six Months Ended April 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 7,168 $ (23,143 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 16,843 13,991 Deferred income taxes 236 (2,926 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs 916 1,419 Amortization of intangible assets 11,471 13,853 Stock-based compensation expense 2,831 4,022 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (2,474 ) 11,456 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 15,510 Net gain on the sale of property, plant and equipment (910 ) (869 ) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net (8,331 ) 3,135 Inventory (553 ) 161 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,849 ) (3,377 ) Income taxes payable, net 75 750 Accounts payable (1,249 ) (145 ) Accrued payroll, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (783 ) 2,359 Net cash provided by operating activities 21,391 36,196 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (60,332 ) (16,672 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 4,636 3,687 Purchases of intangible assets (1,450 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (57,146 ) (12,985 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds on long term debt - 375,000 Payments on long term debt - (381,206 ) Proceeds on revolving loan 179,933 138,239 Payments on revolving loan (150,759 ) (139,004 ) Payment of debt issuance costs - (8,464 ) Payments on capital lease obligations (50 ) (47 ) Purchase of treasury stock (1,012 ) (330 ) Proceeds on exercise of options 45 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 28,157 (15,812 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate on cash 970 (421 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (6,628 ) 6,978 Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 9,298 6,736 End of period $ 2,670 $ 13,714





Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Segment Revenue Three Months Ended April 30, Change (in thousands) 2022 2021 $ % U.S. Concrete Pumping 71,767 $ 56,168 $ 15,599 27.8 % U.K. Operations 13,541 11,853 1,688 14.2 % U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services 11,281 9,008 2,273 25.2 % Corporate 625 625 - 0.0 % Intersegment (732 ) (781 ) 49 -6.3 % $ 96,482 $ 76,873 $ 19,609 25.5 % Six Months Ended April 30, Change (in thousands) 2022 2021 $ %

U.S. Concrete Pumping $ 134,837 $ 108,484 $ 26,353 24.3 % U.K. Operations 25,563 21,633 3,930 18.2 % U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services 21,738 17,430 4,308 24.7 % Corporate 1,250 1,250 - 0.0 % Intersegment (1,458 ) (1,503 ) 45 -3.0 % $ 181,930 $ 147,294 $ 34,636 23.5 %





Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss) Net Income (Loss) Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

April 30, Three Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2022 2021 2022 2021 $ Change % Change U.S. Concrete Pumping $ 1,663 $ (925 ) $ 18,633 $ 16,306 $ 2,327 14.3 % U.K. Operations 89 402 3,776 4,114 (338 ) -8.2 % U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services 1,446 833 4,641 4,002 639 16.0 % Corporate 2,787 (11,163 ) 624 625 (1 ) -0.2 % $ 5,985 $ (10,853 ) $ 27,674 $ 25,047 $ 2,627 10.5 % Net Income (Loss) Adjusted EBITDA Six Months Ended

April 30, Six Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2022 2021 2022 2021 $ Change % Change U.S. Concrete Pumping $ 961 $ (13,602 ) $ 33,784 $ 31,592 $ 2,192 6.9 % U.K. Operations (85 ) (129 ) 7,062 6,861 201 2.9 % U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services 3,194 1,450 9,552 7,702 1,850 24.0 % Corporate 3,098 (10,862 ) 1,250 1,250 - 0.0 % $ 7,168 $ (23,143 ) $ 51,648 $ 47,405 $ 4,243 9.0 %





Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Quarterly Financial Performance (dollars in millions) Revenue Net Income (Loss) Adjusted EBITDA1 Capital Expenditures2 Adjusted EBITDA less Capital Expenditures Q1 2020 $ 74 $ (3 ) $ 24 $ 20 $ 4 Q2 2020 $ 74 $ (59 ) $ 24 $ 4 $ 20 Q3 2020 $ 77 $ 3 $ 30 $ 6 $ 24 Q4 2020 $ 79 $ (2 ) $ 30 $ 6 $ 24 Q1 2021 $ 70 $ (12 ) $ 22 $ 8 $ 15 Q2 2021 $ 77 $ (11 ) $ 25 $ 5 $ 20 Q3 2021 $ 81 $ 5 $ 28 $ 17 $ 11 Q4 2021 $ 88 $ 3 $ 28 $ 27 $ 1 Q1 2022 $ 85 $ 1 $ 24 $ 35 $ (11 ) Q2 2022 $ 96 $ 6 $ 28 $ 23 $ 5

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a reconciliation of such measure to its most comparable GAAP measure.

2 Capital expenditures included $10.6 million of cash outflows related to growth investment for the fiscal 2022 second quarter, $19.1 million related to growth investments for the fiscal 2022 first quarter and $5.9 million and $14.1 million related to growth investments for the fiscal 2021 third and fourth quarters, respectively.





Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Reported EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 5,985 $ (10,853 ) $ 7,168 $ (23,143 ) Interest expense, net 6,346 6,029 12,608 12,929 Income tax expense (benefit) 527 170 506 (2,478 ) Depreciation and amortization 14,236 14,007 28,314 27,844 EBITDA 27,094 9,353 48,596 15,152 Transaction expenses 20 55 38 84 Loss on debt extinguishment - - - 15,510 Stock based compensation 1,351 3,350 2,831 4,022 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (2,474 ) 11,456 (2,474 ) 11,456 Other expense (income) (13 ) (26 ) (52 ) (52 ) Other adjustments 1,696 859 2,709 1,233 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,674 $ 25,047 $ 51,648 $ 47,405 U.S. Concrete Pumping Net income (loss) $ 1,663 $ (925 ) $ 961 $ (13,602 ) Interest expense, net 5,599 5,247 11,083 11,370 Income tax expense (benefit) (64 ) (381 ) (703 ) (3,204 ) Depreciation and amortization 9,880 9,405 19,688 18,677 EBITDA 17,078 13,346 31,029 13,241 Transaction expenses 20 55 38 84 Loss on debt extinguishment - - - 15,510 Stock based compensation 1,351 3,350 2,831 4,022 Other expense (income) (6 ) (12 ) (37 ) (24 ) Other adjustments 190 (433 ) (77 ) (1,241 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,633 $ 16,306 $ 33,784 $ 31,592 U.K. Operations Net income (loss) $ 89 $ 402 $ (85 ) $ (129 ) Interest expense, net 747 782 1,525 1,559 Income tax expense (benefit) 51 79 (30 ) (98 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,026 2,071 4,011 4,081 EBITDA 2,913 3,334 5,421 5,413 Transaction expenses - - - - Stock based compensation - - - - Other expense (income) (3 ) (12 ) (5 ) (26 ) Other adjustments 866 792 1,646 1,474 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,776 $ 4,114 $ 7,062 $ 6,861 U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services Net income (loss) $ 1,446 $ 833 $ 3,194 $ 1,450 Interest expense, net - - - - Income tax expense (benefit) 442 348 1,037 584 Depreciation and amortization 2,117 2,323 4,191 4,670 EBITDA 4,005 3,504 8,422 6,704 Transaction expenses - - - - Stock based compensation - - - - Other expense (income) (4 ) (2 ) (10 ) (2 ) Other adjustments 640 500 1,140 1,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,641 $ 4,002 $ 9,552 $ 7,702 Corporate Net income (loss) $ 2,787 $ (11,163 ) $ 3,098 $ (10,862 ) Interest expense, net - - - - Income tax expense (benefit) 98 124 202 240 Depreciation and amortization 213 208 424 416 EBITDA 3,098 (10,831 ) 3,724 (10,206 ) Transaction expenses - - - - Stock based compensation - - - - Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (2,474 ) 11,456 (2,474 ) 11,456 Other expense (income) - - - - Other adjustments - - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 624 $ 625 $ 1,250 $ 1,250



