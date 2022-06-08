Directorate change

Admiral Group Plc (“Admiral”)

8 June 2022

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Admiral announces that Annette Court, non-executive Chair of Admiral, has been appointed as a non-executive director and Chair Designate of WH Smith Plc, whose shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. Annette will join the Board of WH Smith Plc on 1 September 2022 and will succeed Henry Staunton as Chair on 1 December 2022.

It was announced in Admiral’s 2021 Annual Report that Annette would remain in post as Board Chair for up to three years beyond March 2021, with the expectation that she would serve two years to the end of Admiral’s Annual General Meeting in 2023.

Marisja Kocznur, Head of Investor Relations ( investorrelationsteam@admiralgroup.co.uk )

Addy Frederick, Head of Corporate External Communications ( addy.frederick@admiralgroup.co.uk )

Admiral Group plc

LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685