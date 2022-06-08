Annual report 2021/22

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 521

June 8, 2022

ANNUAL REPORT FOR GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2021/22 AND EXPECTATIONS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2022/23

The annual report for the fiscal year 2021/22 was reviewed and approved at the Board of Directors meeting today. The Board of Directors are satisfied with the achievements and the financial results for 2021/22 - and announces the following consolidated financial statements for 2021/22 set for approval at the Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2022.

The annual report has the following key figures:

The Group realized a revenue of DKK 147,0 million (2020/21: DKK 136,9 million).

Gross profit totaled DKK 39,1 million (2020/21: DKK 28,4 million), equal to a gross profit margin of 26,6% (2020/21: 20,7%).

EBITDA was DKK 23,9 million (2020/21: DKK 19,6 million).

Profit before tax for the year totaled DKK 14,6 million (2020/21: DKK 0,9 million), equal to a profit in earnings per share (EPS) of DKK 6,7 per share in 2021/22 (2020/21: DKK 0,5 per share).

For fiscal year 2022/23, the Group revenue is expected to be at the DKK 150-155 million level, while operating profit (EBITDA) is expected to increase to a level of DKK 20-25 million. The profit before tax is expected at the DKK 14-18 million level.

Management underlines that the outlook for 2022/23 may be associated with some uncertainty due to the unpredictable and potential impact of pandemics, wars, and natural disasters.

For further information:

CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen, phone +4522608405

Chairman of the Board of Directors Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen, phone +4540431303

Attachments