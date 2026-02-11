Annual General Meeting 2026

 | Source: Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Company announcement no. 584
February 11th, 2026


ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2026 IN GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces the annual general meeting in the company to be held on April 15th, 2026, at 15.00 at the address:

Scandic CPH Strandpark
Amager Strandvej 401
2770 Kastrup

Topics for admission to the agenda must be submitted to the Board of Directors by March 4th, 2026, through hbf@glunz-jensen.com

The agenda for the general meeting shall be published no later than 3 weeks before the general meeting is held.

The shareholders are encouraged to plan for participation, either in person, by voting by correspondence, or by proxy.

Further information can be obtained from the Investor Relation section on the company's website (www.glunz-jensen.com), which will be fully updated from March 18th, 2026.

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03


