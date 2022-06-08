BIO-key PortalGuard Wins 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Award in Authentication and Identity

WALL, N.J., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key® International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) , an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) solutions, today announced that its BIO-key PortalGuard® platform has won the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Authentication and Identity category. The industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world’s leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.



The global community of cyber security experts, technology developers and governments are taking proactive steps to thwart attacks and preventative measures to remain one-step ahead so responses can be quick and efficient. With evidence that multi-factor authentication has the ability to prevent as much as 80-90%, of cyberattacks one of the most essential steps organizations can take is to implement an authentication and identity strategy.

For multiple reasons, BIO-key PortalGuard® stands out for its ability to help organizations implement a complete IAM strategy. It is the only IAM platform to offer Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) authentication as part of its multi-factor authentication capabilities, which verifies the person – not just a password, token, or device. It offers unmatched flexibility to support solution consolidation and/or aggregation under one set of centrally managed security policies and drive better user adoption. PortalGuard is also competitively priced, offering all capabilities of the platform often at 50-60% below the competition, and is backed by a team of IAM experts, who are easy to reach and act as an extension of the customer's IT team, thereby improving their cybersecurity posture quickly.

“Traditional authentication methods, based on something the user knows or has, are being hacked,” says Michael DePasquale, BIO-key’s Chairman and CEO. “We are honored to have PortalGuard recognized for its ability to not only control access, but more importantly for its ability to offer true biometric authentication, a better way to authenticate, at a time when it is needed more than ever.”

The Fortress Cyber Security Awards program highlights, discusses, and rewards creative thinking, engineering, people, and projects that are taking on the growing cybercrime threat for the benefit of the global community.

“We are so proud to name BIO-key PortalGuard as a winner in the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like BIO-key are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand.”

BIO-key PortalGuard offers an unmatched variety of choices for multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on (SSO), self-service password reset (SSPR), and Identity-Bound Biometrics and is well-suited for everyday use cases including remote workforces, third-party access, Customer IAM (CIAM), and passwordless workflows. For over 20 years, PortalGuard has been trusted by customers across multiple industries, including education, healthcare, manufacturing, finance, and government to reduce password-related help desk calls by up to 95%, eliminate passwords, secure remote access, prevent phishing attacks, meet cyber insurance requirements, and improve productivity for any IT team.

For information about BIO-key please visit the company website. For information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit the awards website.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and cloud-based Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized enterprise solutions.

About Business Intelligence Group (www.bintelligence.com)

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements.

