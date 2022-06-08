Phunware’s PhunToken to Co-Sponsor Consensus 2022 in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas , June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhunToken (PHTK), the innovative cryptocurrency enabling global brands to digitally engage and reward customers for profitable behavior, and its creator Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”) a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, will co-sponsor Consensus 2022, which will take place in Austin, Texas, from June 9-12, 2022.



The Company will also be launching the PhunToken Consensus Quest on PhunWallet, offering opportunities to win over $100K in rewards, plus a Lyte Mining PC. For more information and to download the app to join the quest, please visit https://www.phunware.com/phuntoken-consensus-quest/.

The 2022 Consensus festival is the only event covering all sides of blockchain, crypto, Web 3 and the metaverse. Organized by CoinDesk, the conference will host thousands of the world's brightest minds and impactful voices within the booming digital assets industry. Consensus will ignite hard-hitting conversations, spark critical debates, and host one-of-a-kind experiences for how these technologies and communities are remaking the worlds of finance, investing, culture, entertainment, marketing, governance and more.

For meeting requests at the conference, please email PHUN@gatewayir.com.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) , is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) , an award-winning , fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions , data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services , mobile engagement , content management , messaging, advertising , loyalty ( PhunCoin & PhunToken ) and analytics , as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com , https://phunwallet.com , https://phuncoin.com , https://phuntoken.com , and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.