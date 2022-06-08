Digital Twin Consortium and Smart Cities Council Announce Partnership

BOSTON MA, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Twin Consortium ® (DTC) has partnered with the Smart Cities Council (Council) to assist DTC’s work with cities globally. DTC drives the awareness, adoption, interoperability, and development of digital twin technology The Council will continue its work educating cities about sustainability and resiliency. The parties plan to engage in joint efforts to educate local governments and cities about digital twin capabilities.

Globally, the plan is to leverage the Council’s presence in Australia, New Zealand and India to further educate cities.

In North America, the partnership highlights include:

A guest appearance by DTC’s CTO Dan Isaacs at Smart Cities Week Denver speaking at the Smart Cities Academy and a session on Digital Twins for Cities.

Council’s Managing Director, Philip Bane will speak at DTC’s member meeting in late June in Orlando.

The Council will host and DTC will provide expert speakers at a Digital Twin Workshop co-sponsored by the City of Orlando in September 2022.

Across Australia and New Zealand, the Smart Cities Council hosts the region's Digital Twin Hub providing an opportunity for the recently announced DTC Regional Branch Organizer (‘RBO’) XMPro to collaborate on continuing to build an engaged local community and catalyzing a marketplace for digital twins across the region. The Hub, led by a Task Force and governance team, develops knowledge resources, including releasing the Australia New Zealand Digital Twin Strategy Blueprint in 2021, hosts premier annual events including the Aotearoa New Zealand Digital Twin Summit and Digital Twin Week, being held in Melbourne, Australia in October 2022, and facilitates the biennial Digital Twin Challenge.

About the Smart Cities Council

The longest-running global smart cities ecosystem, the Smart Cities Council, was founded in 2012. We envision a world where innovation, technology and data leverage smart, sustainable cities with high-quality living and high-quality jobs. The Smart Cities Council serves as an objective and neutral network for sharing knowledge. As of 2022, the Smart Cities Council has produced eight (8) Smart Cities Weeks, five (5) Readiness Challenges with over thirty (30) winners and 80 Readiness Workshops serving over 50 cities with a total population of 1/2 Billion. We have also collected data on over six hundred (600) projects through the Readiness Challenge and offer a project platform called Activator.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org .

