JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Is Ramen Central This Summer With Exhibits, Culinary Series, and a Ceramics Popup Devoted Entirely to Celebrating the Noodle Dish

LOS ANGELES, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles, a Japanese cultural destination in the heart of Hollywood, has transformed its space into a fully immersive ramen experience this summer. Celebrating the most popular dish from Japan, visitors can experience everything from learning about the origins of the ramen bowl (donburi) to tasting different regional ramen flavors.



JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles has created a menu of culinary, intellectual, and artistic delights to impress even the most discerning ramen fan. On the menu this summer: a culinary popup spotlighting a variety of ramen flavors; a limited-time popup shop featuring hand-crafted ceramic bowls from Mino, the Japanese region famed as the largest producer of ramen bowls in the country; and the current “The Art of the Ramen Bowl” exhibition with imaginative porcelain ramen bowls and spoons (renge) designed by world-renowned artists.

“A visit to JAPAN HOUSE this summer gives you a deeper dive into the many intricacies of the beloved ramen dish. From exploring a vast array of ramen flavors and the breadth of different bowls that hold the noodle dish, to uncovering and dissecting the anatomy of ramen, our program is a feast for ramen lovers of all ages to enjoy,” said Yuko Kaifu, president, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles.

Ramen Activities at JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles

“The Art of the Ramen Bowl” Exhibition: Anchored by a giant, Instagram-worthy ramen bowl created by well-known Japanese plastic food sample manufacturer Iwasaki Mokei, the exhibit features 30 porcelain ramen bowls and spoons by world-renowned artists who share a love for ramen. Also includes an introduction to the noodle dish and its ceramic bowl origin from Mino, a major Japanese ceramics center for over 500 years ( everyday through Tuesday, July 5 ).





RAMEN DISCOVERIES | A Popup Series : A culinary collaboration spotlighting a variety of regional ramens, inviting diners to learn about the unique varieties and qualities of authentic ramen. Reservations available for booking here ( Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Sunday, July 31 ).





: A culinary collaboration spotlighting a variety of regional ramens, inviting diners to learn about the unique varieties and qualities of authentic ramen. Reservations available for booking here ( ). Mino-Ware Popup Shop: Limited-time shop featuring hand-crafted ceramic bowls from Mino, presented in collaboration with TOIRO, a Los Angeles-based Japanese kitchen and tableware store. Includes a curated selection of stylish ceramic donburi bowls from artisans who balance tradition and modernity in their work (Saturdays and Sundays through Sunday, July 3).



Additional Content: Ramen-related books are available in both the JAPAN HOUSE main library on Level 5 at Ovation Hollywood and its extensive digital library. To access the digital library, simply sign up for a digital library card here, search for available “ramen” books, and follow the steps to check them out.

The JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles website also has ramen-related content, including exhibition-related webinars (Delicious Design; The Ceramics of Mino) and articles (The Ramen Shop: A Local Icon Gone Global; Faux-Real Delicious, Craftsmanship of the Ceramic Valley).

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs – London, Los Angeles and Sao Paulo – conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan in the international community. Occupying two floors at Ovation Hollywood (formerly Hollywood & Highland), JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles offers a place of new discovery that transcends physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs.

