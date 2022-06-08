Illumio Named Winner of the Global InfoSec Awards

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio Inc., the Zero Trust Segmentation Company, today announced it has won the Publisher’s Choice Zero Trust Award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine, highlighting the importance of Zero Trust Segmentation in preventing breaches from becoming cyber disasters.



Digital transformation has dramatically expanded the attack surface. IT has moved from a primarily on-premises environment to a modern architecture that increasingly is a mix of public clouds, multi-clouds, and on-premises data centers. This new hyper-connected world has opened new doors for attackers, making it easier than ever to gain access and to move across the environment with ease. This is why the industry is rapidly embracing an assume breach mindset and moving to a Zero Trust model. Zero Trust Segmentation isolates workloads and devices across the hybrid attack surface to stop breaches from spreading across hybrid IT, reducing the risk of ransomware and dramatically limiting an attack’s impact on an organization.

“The traditional cybersecurity model that relies on perimeter protection and detection is no longer enough to stop attacks. We need to adopt the ethos of Zero Trust, which is ‘assume breach’, and build in new ways to stop the spread and minimize the business impact of breaches,” said Jennifer Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer at Illumio. “Zero Trust Segmentation is a key pillar of Zero Trust and a modern security approach to stop breaches from spreading across the entire hybrid environment – from the cloud to the endpoint. This award from Global InfoSec is another validation point that the market is rapidly adopting Zero Trust Segmentation to build cyber resilience in our hybrid world.”

“Illumio embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

This award comes during a period of accelerated growth for the Zero Trust Segmentation market and Illumio. Illumio released The Zero Trust Impact Report, the industry’s first research on market perspectives of Zero Trust strategies and the business impact of Zero Trust Segmentation. Mario Espinoza, formerly the head of product management for Palo Alto Networks’ cloud security business unit, joined Illumio as Chief Product Officer. Illumio was also recently named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Communications Service Provider (CSP) Business and Network Operations, and Forrester named Illumio a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Microsegmentation, Q1 2022.

Illumio, the Zero Trust Segmentation company, prevents breaches from spreading and turning into cyber disasters. Illumio protects critical applications and valuable digital assets with proven segmentation technology purpose-built for the Zero Trust security model. Illumio ransomware mitigation and segmentation solutions see risk, isolate attacks, and secure data across cloud-native apps, hybrid and multi-clouds, data centers, and endpoints, enabling the world’s leading organizations to strengthen their cyber resiliency and reduce risk.

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.