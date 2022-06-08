BlueCat announces all new business will flow through its worldwide channel partner program

TORONTO, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCat Networks, the Adaptive DNS™ company, today announced its new channel-first, go-to-market strategy and additional channel program investments to increase the adoption of DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (together known as DDI) solutions.



All new business will flow through its channel partner program, effective immediately.

“Our partners are experts at finding customers that see the value of protecting their network infrastructure, reducing risk, enabling digital innovation, and embracing hybrid cloud,” said Doug Popik, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales. “This enhanced program rewards partners with guaranteed margins and provides additional resources and tools to drive demand.”

Both new and existing partners will benefit from the following enhancements:

Lucrative incentives and minimum-guaranteed margins;

An expanded educational and certification process that will support customers by delivering implementation and support services for BlueCat technology;

New toolkits to support sales in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America;

Customized plug-and-play marketing campaigns and content that will enable partners to market BlueCat solutions to their existing and prospective customers; and a

Revamped partner portal that makes it easier to access key product information and resources needed to close deals.



“Success for our customers means having a resilient network that’s secure and flexible enough to innovate and adapt,” said Dennis Dahl, Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnership Engagement for Trace 3. “This program makes it easier to show customers how BlueCat’s solutions can tame the network complexity they’re facing, especially in the cloud.”

“Network infrastructure is the bedrock of every enterprise and that’s what makes BlueCat’s increased commitment to its channel partner program so promising,” said Rolf-Peter Grumbach, Division Manager of Enterprise Networks & Solutions at Axians Deutschland. “We're eager to help our customers adopt hybrid cloud and tackle digital transformation with an industry leader in customer care and a pioneer in DNS management.”

About BlueCat

BlueCat is the Adaptive DNS™ company. The company’s mission is to help the world’s largest organizations thrive on network complexity, from branch to the enterprise to the cloud. To do this, BlueCat re-imagined DNS. The result – Adaptive DNS™ – is a dynamic, open, secure, scalable, and automated resource that supports the most challenging digital transformation initiatives, like adoption of hybrid cloud and rapid application development. Learn more at bluecatnetworks.com.

