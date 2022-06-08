Norton Rose Fulbright’s LX Studio teams with NMBL Technologies on Proxy offering

Houston, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LX Studio, the innovation-focused US subsidiary launched by global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright on June 1, today announced a partnership with NMBL Technologies to license NMBL’s flagship legal workflow management platform, Proxy. This arrangement enables LX Studio to make Proxy available to Norton Rose Fulbright clients on special terms.

Proxy is a robust and secure cloud-based workflow management system specifically designed to support collaboration between in-house lawyers, business stakeholders and external law firms. This system is designed to allow legal operations professionals to better track, delegate and prioritize tasks, resources, workflows and documents for shared legal projects.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Proxy is a key tool in LX Studio’s drive to improve the client experience through innovation. Time and again, clients tell us that managing legal workflow and implementing legal operations concepts is a challenge. Proxy’s digital workflow technology enables better legal operations, and we believe it will offer tremendous value to clients as they transform their corporate legal departments to keep pace with their changing businesses.”

Gina Shishima, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Chief Strategy and Operations Partner, said:

“LX Studio focuses on providing clients with innovative legal services and new technology products, like our award-winning privacy compliance tool suite NT Analyzer. Offerings like NT Analyzer and Proxy go beyond traditional counsel. Proxy is an end-to-end solution that will help clients more efficiently manage the legal services they already receive and also expand the range of what they can achieve for their organizations.”

Christy Bentz, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Chief Client Value and Innovation Officer, said:

“This partnership is a perfect fit for LX Studio. Proxy is subject matter agnostic, so it can be used with clients in any industry and by lawyers of any practice. Because Proxy is a SaaS product, clients can use it in a wide range of environments, regardless of infrastructure. Proxy has demonstrated that it can change the way legal work is managed and delivered.”

Norton Rose Fulbright launched LX Studio, which is part of global innovation and service delivery program NRF Transform, following its recent entrance into Chicago. In April, the firm opened its 12th US and 53rd global location with a diverse team of tech-focused professionals in the city’s startup-centric Fulton Market District.

For further information, please contact:

Dan McKenna, US Director and Global Head of PR and Communications

Tel: +1 713 651 3576

dan.mckenna@nortonrosefulbright.com

Notes for editors:

Norton Rose Fulbright

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright provides the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions with a full business law service. With more than 4,000 lawyers and other legal staff based in Europe, the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East, Norton Rose Fulbright has offices in more than 50 cities worldwide, including London, Houston, New York, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg.

Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its industry focus across all of the key sectors: financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; transport; technology; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. Through its global risk advisory group, the firm leverages its industry experience with its knowledge of legal, regulatory, compliance and governance issues to provide clients with practical solutions to the legal and regulatory risks facing their businesses.

Operating in accordance with its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright aims to provide the highest possible standard of legal service in each of its offices and to maintain that level of quality at every point of contact.

Norton Rose Fulbright Verein, a Swiss verein, helps coordinate the activities of Norton Rose Fulbright members but does not itself provide legal services to clients. For more information, see nortonrosefulbright.com/legal-notices.

Law around the world

nortonrosefulbright.com

