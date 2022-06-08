Martinrea International Inc. Holds Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, today announced results of the election of directors at its annual general and special meeting.



Rob Wildeboer, the Company’s Executive Chairman, stated: “We would like to thank our shareholders for their overwhelming show of support. The voting results were very positive. As a board, we will continue to do our best for the Company and our shareholders.”

Mr. Wildeboer added: “At our meeting, the Company’s executive leadership presented an overview of the macro environment in which we operate, how we are dealing with current challenges and opportunities, our strategies, operations and financial position, and of course our culture, which is a source of sustainable strength for us.”

Martinrea held an annual general meeting on June 7, 2022. A total of 53,539,635 Common Shares, or 66.62% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each director nominee by a substantial majority as follows:

Rob Wildeboer 96.40% Fred Olson 90.98% Pat D’Eramo 99.31% Terry Lyons 95.82% David Schoch 99.48% Molly Shoichet 99.74% Sandra Pupatello 94.84% Edward Waitzer 97.78%

Additionally, Martinrea’s advisory “say on pay” vote received 98.44% support.



ABOUT MARTINREA

Martinrea is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems. Martinrea operates in 57 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa and Japan. Martinrea’s vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com. Follow Martinrea on Twitter and Facebook.

The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MRE”.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Wildeboer

Executive Chairman

Martinrea International Inc.

3210 Langstaff Road

Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2

Tel: 416.749.0314

Fax: 289.982.3001

Fred Di Tosto

Chief Financial Officer

Martinrea International Inc.

3210 Langstaff Road

Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2

Tel: 416.749.0314

Fax: 289.982.3001